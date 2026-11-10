The Ford Mustang has seen numerous iterations in its current generation, with the GT500, Dark Horse, GTD and Dark Horse SC all battling for their respective corners of the (admittedly dwindling) V8 coupe market. It seems even this wasn't quite enough for Ford, as it's now released an official teaser for a new Mustang Cobra, bringing the badge back after a 22-year hiatus.

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We know very little about this new model, but a sound teaser video released by Ford Performance itself tells us all we need to know. It's coming with a V8, and a manual gearbox. Rumours suggest the engine in question will be a derivative of the 5.4-litre naturally aspirated 'Coyote' unit found in the Mustang GT3, perhaps forgoing the supercharger of the GTD to better match a three-pedal setup.

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Such an approach would make it a successor to the Shelby GT350 of 2014, a car that swapped high torque for high revs through the use of a 5.2-litre flat-plane crank V8. The new Cobra doesn't follow suit, instead opting for a more conventional cross-plane crank configuration, but ties to the thoroughbred GT3 racer could make it a very potent offering nonetheless.

You’ll want to hear this.

For the drivers, with an all-motor heart born from racing.

Ford Mustang Cobra, a Legacy Reborn.

The story continues in 2027. pic.twitter.com/fogI982jfl — Ford Racing (@FordRacing) November 10, 2026

Rumours suggest that this car will borrow the body in white from the wild 795bhp supercharged Dark Horse SC, only with inflated arches. As if it needed them. Little more is known about this new model, but Ford says 'The story continues in 2027.' We'll have to hold tight to see what comes next, and whether or not UK buyers will be lucky enough get their hands on it.