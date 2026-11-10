Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Ford Mustang Cobra is officially making a return in 2027, with a manual

Over two decades since the last Mustang SVT Cobra rolled off the production line, Ford is bringing the Cobra badge back in 2027

by: Sam Jenkins
10 Nov 2026
Ford Mustang Cobra teaser SJ

The Ford Mustang has seen numerous iterations in its current generation, with the GT500, Dark Horse, GTD and Dark Horse SC all battling for their respective corners of the (admittedly dwindling) V8 coupe market. It seems even this wasn't quite enough for Ford, as it's now released an official teaser for a new Mustang Cobra, bringing the badge back after a 22-year hiatus.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We know very little about this new model, but a sound teaser video released by Ford Performance itself tells us all we need to know. It's coming with a V8, and a manual gearbox. Rumours suggest the engine in question will be a derivative of the 5.4-litre naturally aspirated 'Coyote' unit found in the Mustang GT3, perhaps forgoing the supercharger of the GTD to better match a three-pedal setup.

> A Ford Mustang saloon might finally be coming – ‘Mach 4’ four-door rumoured to arrive by 2030

Such an approach would make it a successor to the Shelby GT350 of 2014, a car that swapped high torque for high revs through the use of a 5.2-litre flat-plane crank V8. The new Cobra doesn't follow suit, instead opting for a more conventional cross-plane crank configuration, but ties to the thoroughbred GT3 racer could make it a very potent offering nonetheless.

Rumours suggest that this car will borrow the body in white from the wild 795bhp supercharged Dark Horse SC, only with inflated arches. As if it needed them. Little more is known about this new model, but Ford says 'The story continues in 2027.' We'll have to hold tight to see what comes next, and whether or not UK buyers will be lucky enough get their hands on it.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

A Ford Mustang saloon might finally be coming – ‘Mach 4’ four-door rumoured to arrive by 2030
Ford Mustang Mach 4
News

A Ford Mustang saloon might finally be coming – ‘Mach 4’ four-door rumoured to arrive by 2030

Ford’s actively developing a four-door Mustang saloon for release before 2030, according to a rumoured dealership preview
25 Aug 2026
Ford Mustang GTD review – America’s GT3 RS tested on the road and the Nürburgring
Ford Mustang GTD – front
Reviews

Ford Mustang GTD review – America’s GT3 RS tested on the road and the Nürburgring

With the 815bhp, £315k Mustang GTD, Ford has approached the road-going track car concept in a uniquely American way. We drive it on the road, and arou…
24 Aug 2026
Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC – 911 GT3 rival gets 795bhp V8
Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC
News

Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC – 911 GT3 rival gets 795bhp V8

A supercharged heart transplant and numerous choice upgrades should make for the most thrilling Mustang under the £315,000 GTD
21 Apr 2026
Ford just beat Porsche at its own game with the Mustang GTD Competition 
Ford Mustang GTD Competition
News

Ford just beat Porsche at its own game with the Mustang GTD Competition 

The Multimatic-developed Mustang GTD is even quicker in Competition-form, making its previous Nürburgring laps look slow…
17 Apr 2026
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Yangwang’s U9X breaks the 500km/h barrier, but SSC’s record still stands
Yangwang U9 Xtreme
News

Yangwang’s U9X breaks the 500km/h barrier, but SSC’s record still stands

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is now the world’s first car to go faster than 500km/h, though not over a two-way run average
6 Nov 2026
900 miles in the Maserati MCPura – daily driving Italy’s underrated supercar
Maserati MCPura Cielo
Long term tests

900 miles in the Maserati MCPura – daily driving Italy’s underrated supercar

Maserati’s MCPura is as pricey as it is imperfect, but never let it be said it’s a supercar you can’t enjoy every day
8 Nov 2026
Why 2020 supercars are destined to be the next icons – car pictures of the week
Eras supercars 2020s
Features

Why 2020 supercars are destined to be the next icons – car pictures of the week

More hybridisation, turbocharging, increasing performance and tightening regulations. Did the 2020s stifle the supercar? Not one bit
7 Nov 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content