Ginetta is (finally) building its V8-powered Akula supercar

Ginetta is an established player in GT racing, and now it's trying its hand at supercars with a new carbon-bodied creation called the Akula. Ginetta has produced numerous road cars over the years, from the dinky 1960s G4 to the G60 sports car from 2010, but the Akula is its most ambitious and advanced creation yet. Just 20 will be built, priced from £275,000 plus taxes.

If the Akula looks familiar, that’s because Ginetta showcased it in concept form at Geneva in 2019, and the final design of the road car is almost identical. The proportions are quite unlike anything else, the long bonnet and fastback rear hinting at the car’s front-mid-engined layout. The chassis (including the front and rear subframes) are made from carbonfibre, so too the aero package that consists of a front splitter, flat floor, rear wing and diffuser. The Akula has been wind tunnel tested and derives some of its aero solutions from Ginetta’s G61-LT-P1 LMP1 race car.

Power is provided by a naturally-aspirated 6.4-litre V8, positioned behind the front axle and sending 600bhp and 494lb ft to the rear wheels. The motor uses a billet aluminium block and a titanium valvetrain, and drives through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch. From a standstill, the Akula can hit 62mph in 2.9sec, running on to a top speed of over 180mph.