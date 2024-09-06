Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Ginetta is (finally) building its V8-powered Akula supercar

Five years after the Akula concept was revealed, Ginetta’s road-going supercar has finally come to fruition – and it has a 600bhp naturally-aspirated V8

by: Yousuf Ashraf
6 Sep 2024
Ginetta Akula – front8

Ginetta is an established player in GT racing, and now it's trying its hand at supercars with a new carbon-bodied creation called the Akula. Ginetta has produced numerous road cars over the years, from the dinky 1960s G4 to the G60 sports car from 2010, but the Akula is its most ambitious and advanced creation yet. Just 20 will be built, priced from £275,000 plus taxes. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

If the Akula looks familiar, that’s because Ginetta showcased it in concept form at Geneva in 2019, and the final design of the road car is almost identical. The proportions are quite unlike anything else, the long bonnet and fastback rear hinting at the car’s front-mid-engined layout. The chassis (including the front and rear subframes) are made from carbonfibre, so too the aero package that consists of a front splitter, flat floor, rear wing and diffuser. The Akula has been wind tunnel tested and derives some of its aero solutions from Ginetta’s G61-LT-P1 LMP1 race car. 

Power is provided by a naturally-aspirated 6.4-litre V8, positioned behind the front axle and sending 600bhp and 494lb ft to the rear wheels. The motor uses a billet aluminium block and a titanium valvetrain, and drives through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch. From a standstill, the Akula can hit 62mph in 2.9sec, running on to a top speed of over 180mph. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Ginetta has centralised most of the Akula’s mass (1190kg) between the axles to improve its dynamics and agility. The kinematics and geometry of the double wishbone suspension has benefited from this packaging philosophy, resulting in ‘pure and totally uncompromised’ handling according to Ginetta. There are billet aluminium uprights and pushrod-actuated two-way electronically adjustable dampers at each corner, and adjustable anti-roll bars, too. 

Electric power assistance has also been fitted to manage the forces generated by the 265-section Pirelli P Zeros at the front, and a four-pot 360mm steel braking package comes equipped as standard. An optional Race Pack includes carbon ceramics, as well as a six-point harness and Ginetta-branded racewear.

Ginetta Akula – rear8

Despite its emphasis on track ability, the Akula has been designed to be a usable road car, with a 100-litre fuel tank and enough luggage space for two passengers. The seats are part of the carbon chassis and moulded to the shape of the driver, and the pedal box and steering column are electrically adjustable. There’s even an infotainment system with iPhone integration, plus a heated windscreen and wireless phone charger. 

Just 20 Akulas will be built to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ginetta Chairman Lawrence Tomlinson’s acquisition of the company, each priced from £275,000 plus taxes.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best Aston Martins – the greatest hits from Britain’s sports car icon
Best Aston Martins
Best cars

Best Aston Martins – the greatest hits from Britain’s sports car icon

Aston Martins often trade heavily on emotion, but there are a few that are revered by the evo team that are as beautiful to drive as they are to look …
29 Aug 2024
Best Lamborghinis – the all-time great raging bulls
Best Lamborghinis
Best cars

Best Lamborghinis – the all-time great raging bulls

You can’t ignore a Lamborghini, and many of Sant'Agata’s creations have hit the right note with evo testers over the years. We run down the very best
23 Aug 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.1, 2015-16): Stuttgart's answer to the McLaren 675LT
Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.1)
Reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.1, 2015-16): Stuttgart's answer to the McLaren 675LT

Breathtakingly exciting and the most communicative of its generation, the 991.1 GT3 RS was a triumph
21 Aug 2024
The new Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is a £200k tribute to the 930 Turbo
Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years – front
News

The new Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is a £200k tribute to the 930 Turbo

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 911 Turbo, and Porsche is celebrating with a limited-run 992 Turbo S
16 Aug 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The new Aston Martin Vanquish is an 824bhp, £333k Ferrari 12Cilindri rival
Aston Martin Vanquish – front
News

The new Aston Martin Vanquish is an 824bhp, £333k Ferrari 12Cilindri rival

Aston brings back the Vanquish name for its flagship GT, with a stunning new look and a twin-turbocharged V12
2 Sep 2024
Ford Puma ST Fast Fleet test – 12,000 miles in the 200bhp crossover
evo Fast Fleet Ford Puma ST
Long term tests

Ford Puma ST Fast Fleet test – 12,000 miles in the 200bhp crossover

It was welcomed with high hopes, but our Puma ST remained in the shadow of its Fiesta sibling
30 Aug 2024
The 2024 Cupra Terramar packs Golf GTI power
Cupra Terramar – front
News

The 2024 Cupra Terramar packs Golf GTI power

The Terramar is Cupra’s sportier alternative to the Volkswagen Tiguan, and gets the Golf GTI’s 261bhp turbo engine – plus mild and plug-in hybrid opti…
3 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content