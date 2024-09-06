Ginetta is (finally) building its V8-powered Akula supercar
Five years after the Akula concept was revealed, Ginetta’s road-going supercar has finally come to fruition – and it has a 600bhp naturally-aspirated V8
Ginetta is an established player in GT racing, and now it's trying its hand at supercars with a new carbon-bodied creation called the Akula. Ginetta has produced numerous road cars over the years, from the dinky 1960s G4 to the G60 sports car from 2010, but the Akula is its most ambitious and advanced creation yet. Just 20 will be built, priced from £275,000 plus taxes.
If the Akula looks familiar, that’s because Ginetta showcased it in concept form at Geneva in 2019, and the final design of the road car is almost identical. The proportions are quite unlike anything else, the long bonnet and fastback rear hinting at the car’s front-mid-engined layout. The chassis (including the front and rear subframes) are made from carbonfibre, so too the aero package that consists of a front splitter, flat floor, rear wing and diffuser. The Akula has been wind tunnel tested and derives some of its aero solutions from Ginetta’s G61-LT-P1 LMP1 race car.
Power is provided by a naturally-aspirated 6.4-litre V8, positioned behind the front axle and sending 600bhp and 494lb ft to the rear wheels. The motor uses a billet aluminium block and a titanium valvetrain, and drives through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch. From a standstill, the Akula can hit 62mph in 2.9sec, running on to a top speed of over 180mph.
Ginetta has centralised most of the Akula’s mass (1190kg) between the axles to improve its dynamics and agility. The kinematics and geometry of the double wishbone suspension has benefited from this packaging philosophy, resulting in ‘pure and totally uncompromised’ handling according to Ginetta. There are billet aluminium uprights and pushrod-actuated two-way electronically adjustable dampers at each corner, and adjustable anti-roll bars, too.
Electric power assistance has also been fitted to manage the forces generated by the 265-section Pirelli P Zeros at the front, and a four-pot 360mm steel braking package comes equipped as standard. An optional Race Pack includes carbon ceramics, as well as a six-point harness and Ginetta-branded racewear.
Despite its emphasis on track ability, the Akula has been designed to be a usable road car, with a 100-litre fuel tank and enough luggage space for two passengers. The seats are part of the carbon chassis and moulded to the shape of the driver, and the pedal box and steering column are electrically adjustable. There’s even an infotainment system with iPhone integration, plus a heated windscreen and wireless phone charger.
Just 20 Akulas will be built to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ginetta Chairman Lawrence Tomlinson’s acquisition of the company, each priced from £275,000 plus taxes.