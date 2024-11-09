Ginetta G56 GT Pro 2025 review – a finishing school for racing drivers

The championship is split into two classes, based broadly on driver age and experience: Pro and Am. We’ll be competing in the Am class. My first track time is dry, with the peaks of Snowdonia visible across the Menai Strait and the Irish Sea glittering prettily in the sunlight, but qualifying is against a backdrop of dingy grey, in steady rain. The G56 GTP turns out to be just as predictable in the wet as in the dry, its 50:50 weight distribution and tractable power delivery making it a trustworthy car to drive. Being able to adjust the ABS and traction control to suit the conditions helps enormously, too.

The rain is falling more heavily as we take the rolling start for Race One and the second race will remain equally soggy. Throughout both wet races the G56 GTP proves to be as intuitive and manageable to race in a pack of cars and the heat of battle as it is on an empty circuit. Since the car is so user-friendly to drive, you’re able to concentrate on the business of instinctive racing, attacking and defending, without worrying that the car is going to bite you. The only downside, compared to a racer based on a mass-production car, is iffy ventilation; although there is air-con, for both racing in hot climates, and demisting in the rain, the windscreen has a habit of misting up. Pro tip: the trick some race teams use to get around this is to spread a thin layer of Fairy Liquid on the inside of the screen.

Somehow I come away from both wet races with an Am class podium in each, and second place overall in the second race. That says more about the G56 GTP’s accessibility than it does about my ability. It’s a much easier car to drive than its assistance-free GTA sibling, which is something of an irony given that’s a car aimed at less experienced drivers; but if learning to use the electronic systems is key to progressing, the GTP is a great classroom.