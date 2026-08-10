Gordon Murray Special Vehicles teases another McLaren F1 tribute

It was perhaps an inevitability. Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, the newly-minted skunkworks producing ultra-limited models (as if GMA’s 100-car runs aren’t limited enough) and bespoke specific products for clients, is poised to reveal another tribute to the McLaren F1. Though we can’t see much in this teaser image, there’s enough on show to conclude this will share much with the S1 LM.

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As a refresher, the GMSV S1 LM, last year’s McLaren F1 LM tribute, had the car world drooling on its reveal this time last year, as the McLaren F1 tribute we’d all been dreaming GMA would eventually build.

The S1 LM is what would happen if you asked Singer to restomod the F1, stylistically at least, taking the mechanicals of a T.50 as the basis and slotting in a hopped-up 4.3-litre version of its Cosworth V12. In part because the designer of the S1 LM has designed plenty of Singer’s reimagined Porsche 911s previously. The first example famously went on to sell at auction for over $20million at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The man who commissioned its creation, Tarik Ouass, bought into Gordon Murray Group at the end of 2025.

So what will this new car be? As above, there’s a lot of S1 LM recognisable in it, minus the LM bits. So it’s lost the wing and the splitter looks less aggressive. There’s still a prominent roof scoop and NACA duct on the door but otherwise, this has S1 ‘Touring’ written all over it. Whether it’ll retain the S1 LM’s 4.3-litre, 710bhp Cosworth V12 or be wound back a bit, remains to be revealed. We’ll see the full finished product once it’s revealed at the Quail during Monterey Car Week on Friday.

The S1 LM will be on display alongside it, in addition to Experimental Prototype 1 for GMSV’s less viral introduction from last year, the Le Mans GTR. Plenty of T.50 owners will be in attendance too. What we wouldn’t give to be in that WhatsApp group to see what they think of the cars that cast even the glorious T.50 into the shade a little bit…