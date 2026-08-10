Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Gordon Murray Special Vehicles teases another McLaren F1 tribute

A shadowy silhouette gives away GMSV’s next limited edition – a smoother, wingless variant of the S1 LM

by: Ethan Jupp
10 Aug 2026
GMSV S1

It was perhaps an inevitability. Gordon Murray Special Vehicles, the newly-minted skunkworks producing ultra-limited models (as if GMA’s 100-car runs aren’t limited enough) and bespoke specific products for clients, is poised to reveal another tribute to the McLaren F1. Though we can’t see much in this teaser image, there’s enough on show to conclude this will share much with the S1 LM. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

As a refresher, the GMSV S1 LM, last year’s McLaren F1 LM tribute, had the car world drooling on its reveal this time last year, as the McLaren F1 tribute we’d all been dreaming GMA would eventually build. 

The S1 LM is what would happen if you asked Singer to restomod the F1, stylistically at least, taking the mechanicals of a T.50 as the basis and slotting in a hopped-up 4.3-litre version of its Cosworth V12. In part because the designer of the S1 LM has designed plenty of Singer’s reimagined Porsche 911s previously. The first example famously went on to sell at auction for over $20million at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The man who commissioned its creation, Tarik Ouass, bought into Gordon Murray Group at the end of 2025.

So what will this new car be? As above, there’s a lot of S1 LM recognisable in it, minus the LM bits. So it’s lost the wing and the splitter looks less aggressive. There’s still a prominent roof scoop and NACA duct on the door but otherwise, this has S1 ‘Touring’ written all over it. Whether it’ll retain the S1 LM’s 4.3-litre, 710bhp Cosworth V12 or be wound back a bit, remains to be revealed. We’ll see the full finished product once it’s revealed at the Quail during Monterey Car Week on Friday.

The S1 LM will be on display alongside it, in addition to Experimental Prototype 1 for GMSV’s less viral introduction from last year, the Le Mans GTR. Plenty of T.50 owners will be in attendance too. What we wouldn’t give to be in that WhatsApp group to see what they think of the cars that cast even the glorious T.50 into the shade a little bit…

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

GMA receives £90million investment following Group CEO’s departure
GMA hypercar
News

GMA receives £90million investment following Group CEO’s departure

Phil Lee, the CEO of the company that builds the T.50, leaves the British hypercar specialist after three years in charge
17 Dec 2025
Gordon Murray has built two new supercars, and one of them looks just like a McLaren F1
GMSV S1 LM and Le Mans GTR
News

Gordon Murray has built two new supercars, and one of them looks just like a McLaren F1

Gordon Murray has announced the Le Mans GTR and S1 LM – a pair of track-oriented spin-off supercars from a new Special Vehicles division
15 Aug 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Lotus Elise (S3, 2010-2021) review – lithe, lightweight and extinct
Lotus Elise S3
In-depth reviews

Lotus Elise (S3, 2010-2021) review – lithe, lightweight and extinct

There was nothing like the Elise before it arrived in 1996 and surely, there will be nothing like it ever again
7 Aug 2026
Tesla Model Y review – the cure for range anxiety?
Tesla Model Y
Reviews

Tesla Model Y review – the cure for range anxiety?

You’ll struggle to drive any distance without seeing a Tesla Model Y, but there is good reason for that
7 Aug 2026
Ferrari Amalfi Spider review – the perfect foil for Aston Martin's Vantage S Roadster
Ferrari Amalfi Spider
Reviews

Ferrari Amalfi Spider review – the perfect foil for Aston Martin's Vantage S Roadster

Ferrari has listened to its customers, refining the Amalfi as a daily compared to the Roma, while rationalising its cabin. But it does have a muted vo…
5 Aug 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content