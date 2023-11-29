The Goodwood Revival will run purely on sustainable fuel in 2024

As sustainable fuels gain momentum in motorsport series such as Indycar and Formula 2, Goodwood has announced that all entrants for the 2024 Revival will run exclusively on sustainable fuels. Set to open its doors on September 6 - 8, next year’s Revival will be the very first historic motorsport event to make the switch. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from £72.

While Formula 1 is targeting 2026 for its transition to 100 per cent sustainable fuels, Goodwood has jumped ahead with its announcement for 2024. The news follows 2023’s event in which the Fordwater Trophy was fueled sustainably, with a grid of 30 pre-1966 Porsche 911s lapping Goodwood Circuit without using a single drop of fossil fuel.

> Synthetic fuel v regular unleaded: sustainable petrol put to the test

In accordance with the FIA’s current requirements for the use of sustainable fuel in motorsport, Goodwood will mandate that all competitors run fuel containing a minimum of 70 per cent advanced sustainable components for the 2024 event.

For those concerned about the delicate engines of the historic racers, the fuel is a like-for-like, drop-in replacement for conventional fossil fuel, with zero loss in performance and no modifications required. In fact, some sustainable fuel is more energy dense than conventional fuels – a sustainably-fueled 1925 Bentley Speed even finished first in last year’s Rudge-Whitworth Cup. In evo issue 306, our back-to-back test of two identical Mazda MX-5s fuelled by conventional fuel and sustainable fuel proved that there was no difference in the performance on offer.

Commenting on the announcement, Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel said: ‘It’s great that Goodwood is leading the way in promoting the use of sustainable fuels at historic racing events.’ Having driven his ex-Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna 1993 McLaren MP4/8 on sustainable fuel at the 2023 Festival of Speed, he added: ‘I enjoyed sharing my ‘Race Without Trace’ initiative with the fans at the Festival of Speed and having the opportunity to show that sustainable fuels are a fantastic way to ensure a possible future pathway for the sport that we love. It’s great that Goodwood is leading the way in promoting the use of sustainable fuels at historic racing events.’

The 2024 Goodwood Revival will open its doors on September 6 - 8 as a celebration of historic racing, with tickets starting from £72. The Festival of Speed will also be back for another year, commencing on July 11, with the 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport taking place on April 13 - 14.

