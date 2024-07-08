Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Honda Prelude is returning as a hybrid sports coupe – and it’s coming to the UK

Honda’s Prelude Concept will be shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, previewing a UK-bound production version

by: Yousuf Ashraf
8 Jul 2024
Honda Prelude Concept – front4

Following the reveal of Honda’s Prelude Concept at the 2023 Tokyo Motor show, there were whispers that the firm would return to the two-door sports coupe market with a hybrid-powered production version. Those rumours have now become a reality, with Honda confirming that the Prelude will reach UK showrooms as a driver-oriented, electrified BMW 4-series rival. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

To drum up interest before a projected release next year, Honda will display the Prelude Concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week. The design of the production version is still under wraps, but given that the show car lacks outlandish details and rides on sensibly-sized wheels, it's safe to assume that the concept is largely representative. It doesn't have the classical long bonnet, short-tail proportions of something like a Toyota Supra, hinting that the Prelude will be underpinned by a more conventional front-drive architecture – most likely borrowed from the latest Civic. 

  • Best sports cars 2024
    Best sports cars

As demonstrated by the stunning FL5 Type R, the Civic's platform can deliver a finely-honed and involving driving experience, and Honda will tap into this potential for the Prelude. According to Chief Engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami, the new model will ‘maintain its ‘sporty’ DNA by perfectly blending the efficiency and environmental advantages of electrified driving with an exhilarating experience behind the wheel – liberating users from their daily lives with increased driving pleasure’.

On the point of electrification, expect the Civic’s hybrid powertrain to make an appearance, combining a 2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with two electric motors. During normal driving the combustion engine is used as a generator to power the e-motors, but at higher speeds it can drive the wheels directly. Combined, the system delivers 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque, propelling the Civic from standstill to 62mph in 7.9sec. A boost in output plus a potential weight saving from the Prelude’s two-door body could see it trim that time down. 

As its name suggests, the Prelude marks the beginning of a new era of Honda sports cars, with further electrified models planned to affirm Honda’s ‘commitment to sports performance’. Expect the production model to go on sale in 2025.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Toyota GR86 v BBR Mazda MX-5: supercharged drop-top battles sports coupe
Toyota GR86 v BBR Mazda MX-5
Group tests

Toyota GR86 v BBR Mazda MX-5: supercharged drop-top battles sports coupe

The excellent Toyota GR86 and BBR's supercharged MX–5 look closely matched on paper; how will it prove on the twists and undulations of Cadwell?
4 Jul 2024
The new BMW M240i xDrive is faster and cheaper than a Porsche 718 Cayman S
2025 BMW M240i xDrive
News

The new BMW M240i xDrive is faster and cheaper than a Porsche 718 Cayman S

BMW has given its 2-series coupe an update for 2024, with the M240i range-topper delivering 369bhp from a turbocharged straight-six
4 Jul 2024
Porsche 911 S/T 2024 review – the 992 in its purest, most involving form
Porsche 911 S/T – front
Reviews

Porsche 911 S/T 2024 review – the 992 in its purest, most involving form

Designed to be the most engaging 911 for road use, the Porsche 911 S/T is thoroughly intense, and the sort of car one might imagine couldn’t exist in …
3 Jul 2024
The Lotus Elise has been revived as a 450bhp Nyobolt EV
Nyobolt EV – front
News

The Lotus Elise has been revived as a 450bhp Nyobolt EV

British battery firm Nyobolt has created an Elise-inspired roadster in collaboration with Callum, showcasing its rapid-charging battery tech
1 Jul 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The new BMW M240i xDrive is faster and cheaper than a Porsche 718 Cayman S
2025 BMW M240i xDrive
News

The new BMW M240i xDrive is faster and cheaper than a Porsche 718 Cayman S

BMW has given its 2-series coupe an update for 2024, with the M240i range-topper delivering 369bhp from a turbocharged straight-six
4 Jul 2024
Fast Ford heaven: a tour of the ultimate Ford garage
Ford Heritage Collection tour
Features

Fast Ford heaven: a tour of the ultimate Ford garage

Who doesn’t love a fast Ford? Prepare for a nostalgia overload as we get a guided tour of Ford UK’s magnificent, newly rehomed Heritage Collection
7 Jul 2024
Speed limiters are now mandatory, but you can turn them off
80mph motorway speed limit
News

Speed limiters are now mandatory, but you can turn them off

The use of mandatory speed limiters on all new cars was approved by the European Parliament in 2019, and they're now coming into force
5 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content