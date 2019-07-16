Best hybrid cars 2024 – the time of the high-performance hybrid is now

It wasn’t so long ago that high-performance hybrids were restricted to the realm of seven-figure hypercars, but in 2024 the correlation between hybrid and performance cars is now a much more accepted notion. Hybridisation is now found in everything from hot hatchbacks and performance saloons to sports coupes and supercars. This is largely due to ever tightening legislation, and is a method to ensure manufacturers aren’t financially penalised for producing these sorts of high-performance, high-profit models. When used to add performance to a combustion powertrain, electrification does have other traits. It can be used to flatten torque curves, provide an extra kick when taking off and spin up large turbochargers before the exhaust gases have reached it. 61 The compromise, however, is added weight. Batteries, motors and all the associated hybrid car gubbins are heavy. For example, the plug-in hybrid VW Golf GTE weighs a full 170kg more than its petrol GTI cousin, and that additional heft blunts performance and handling despite the two having broadly similar power outputs. Then there’s the issue of calibration – with two propulsion systems and two braking systems, the complex interactions between a hybrid car’s powertrain components is proving to be more problematic the more we drive them.

> Ferrari 296 GTB review Yet despite their complexity, manufacturers have been making exceptional strides in the execution and implementation of their hybrid systems, diversifying out from the three basic categories they at one time adhered to into a plethora of different forms, each with their own distinct characteristics. So with new and ever more exciting hybrid performance cars being revealed in a seemingly endless stream, it feels like the time is now for the modern high-performance hybrid to shine. Hybrid car technology explained Before we get into listing our favourite hybrid cars of today, some explanation. The term 'hybrid' is a relatively loose one as there are a few different ways of adding electrical assistance to a car with an internal combustion engine. We describe the key hybrid car technologies below… Mild Hybrid – MHEV Mild hybrids have become the most common in the new car market due largely to their now ubiquitous application in most combustion-engined cars. Everything from a basic Ford Focus through to the Audi RS6 now include a mild-hybrid system of some type that subtly assists the main combustion powertrain. The most common reason to utilise a mild-hybrid system is to streamline a combustion engine's operations, consolidating a standard IC's ancillary components like the starter motor and alternator into one small electric motor. In a majority of cases this electric motor is powered by a small lithium-ion battery that functions on a separate electrical system, driven either from regenerative braking or straight from the crank. This helps improve an engine's efficiency, reducing parasitic losses. This technology can be expanded upon to increase performance, too, with many manufacturers leveraging the secondary and more powerful electrical system for different uses. In some cases, like that seen in the latest Mercedes-AMG SL43, AMG has fitted a tiny electric motor right into the turbocharger housing, giving it the ability to spin the compressor wheel until the exhaust gases take over. Other applications, such as Merc's '53' models and high-powered diesel Audis like the S6 and previous-gen SQ7 use the mild-hybrid system to power a miniature supercharger, again filling in the torque gap until the exhaust gases have reached the turbochargers.

In other cases, like the one used in M Performance BMWs such as the M340i, a small electric motor is integrated into the transmission, directly adding torque to the powertrain for short bursts. An extreme example of this type of mild-hybrid system can be found in the Lamborghini Sian and Countach, where the electric motor is powered by a supercapacitor, rather than battery, to help torque-fill when at low rpm or during gear changes. Modern Formula 1 cars also use a version of this type of mild-hybrid system alongside their turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 power units. F1 cars feature two main electric powertrain elements: MGU-K and MGU-H, each drawing energy not from a plug, but kinetic and heat sources respectively. > Lamborghini Sian review Parallel and generator hybrids – 'Self-charging' and plug-free hybrids The parallel-hybrid system was pioneered by Toyota with its original Prius and has since become the backbone of its entire global range, vastly reducing its CO2 outputs without the need for large battery packs. The system is similar to a mild-hybrid, but the electric motor and battery pack are powerful enough to momentarily drive the car independently. Both petrol and electric power sources can work either separately or in tandem depending on what the car's internal brain thinks is most efficient. When under hard acceleration or high speeds, both power sources work together to provide all the available power, which in the case of Toyotas is often sent to the wheels via a CVT transmission. With every generation Toyota has continued to increase the impact of the electric motor, but the petrol engine still generally remains the dominant powertrain element. Honda has taken a different approach to its mainstream hybrid system. In its latest generation of models, including the new Civic, it's introduced a hybrid generator system (or e:Hev in Honda speak) that also does without a large battery pack or reliance on a plug-in point. The system works by essentially swapping the Toyota's system around and driving the front wheels predominantly with the electric motor. When the small battery pack is out of juice, a small petrol motor will then wake up and run at its most efficient engine speed to create extra current to send through the batteries and on to the wheels.