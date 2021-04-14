Peugeot 508 PSE (2021 - 2024) review – performance hybrid is a foil for S4 and M340i

Sound perfect? The 508 PSE has some marks in the negative column. Its eight-speed automatic gearbox is the drivetrain’s weak link, it’s often caught between gears or can be indecisive when deciding which ratio you need. And if you use the paddles the shift speeds aren’t quick enough to avoid catching the limiter or a downshift arriving a few metres after you really wanted and needed it. And the 1.6-litre engine, despite its responses and performance it lacks the smoothness ad polish of BMW’s engines.

Other gripes? Peugeot’s i-Cockpit is still poor to use – and the sooner Peugeot ditches it and the ill-proportioned and poorly positioned steering wheel-instrument cluster, the better. And while the 508 is a really strong design, especially so in SW guise (the most popular of the 508’s two body styles) it’s only available in grey, black or white with black wheels, which strikes us as being a little too bland and unadventurous for a car that is anything but to drive.

Price and rivals

Here comes the tricky bit. £55,025 (for the SW, the Fastback is £53,995) is a strong price for any manufacturer to ask in this segment regardless of the badge, so Peugeot is going to have to work overtime to get bums on 508 PSE seats if they are going to convince people to commit to that level of payment (outright or on a monthly plan).

In terms of the Audi S4 and Volvo V60 Polestar PSE benchmarked, it hasn’t got a worry there as the 508 beats them hands down in terms of how they drive and the innovation they employ, if not in driveway and badge appeal. A BMW M340i XDrive (or M340d) is still the class leader as a driver’s car, by some margin in our book, and even the smaller engined BMW’s have little to worry about, not when the equivalent 330e xDrive M Sport Touring starts at £46,180.