Peugeot 508 review

12 Evo rating Price from £34,170 Sharp design, high-tech cabin, agile chassis Uninspiring drivetrains, little steering feel, ergonomic flaws

While the sharky rear-drive 505s and high-revving 405 Mi16s are fondly remembered, large Peugeots have had a rocky history, but things are looking up with the latest Peugeot 508. Not only is there a high-performance PSE variant, but the regular, everyday 508 is perhaps the brand’s most serious effort at a conventional executive car since the 406 of the late 1990s. Cars like this are a hard sell in 2024, but Peugeot has pulled out all the stops, so if the 508 will succeed at all, now is the time. Sharply-styled, technologically-advanced and based on the same lightweight platform as the agile 308, the 508 certainly looks good in the metal and on paper. > BMW 3-series review – does it still reward the keen driver? It drives well too, while not quite coming close to dynamic benchmarks in the class like the Alfa Romeo Giulia and BMW 3-series - though it fights back on comfort, and the unique cockpit design will likely win fans, but might be at risk of deterring others. The 508 is one of Peugeot’s best large cars yet, if not (yet) a machine to deliver real thrills. 12 Peugeot 508 in detail Engine, transmission and technical details - Three- and four-cylinder petrols comprise the standard range, with the Peugeot Sport Engineered range-topper featuring a more potent plug-in hybrid powertrain.