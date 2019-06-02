Peugeot 508 review – mainstream executive disrupts the premium status quo
A declining market it may be, but the 508 is still good (if not thrilling) to drive, attractive and comfortable
While the sharky rear-drive 505s and high-revving 405 Mi16s are fondly remembered, large Peugeots have had a rocky history, but things are looking up with the latest Peugeot 508. Not only is there a high-performance PSE variant, but the regular, everyday 508 is perhaps the brand’s most serious effort at a conventional executive car since the 406 of the late 1990s.
Cars like this are a hard sell in 2024, but Peugeot has pulled out all the stops, so if the 508 will succeed at all, now is the time. Sharply-styled, technologically-advanced and based on the same lightweight platform as the agile 308, the 508 certainly looks good in the metal and on paper.
It drives well too, while not quite coming close to dynamic benchmarks in the class like the Alfa Romeo Giulia and BMW 3-series - though it fights back on comfort, and the unique cockpit design will likely win fans, but might be at risk of deterring others. The 508 is one of Peugeot’s best large cars yet, if not (yet) a machine to deliver real thrills.
Peugeot 508 in detail
Engine, transmission and technical details - Three- and four-cylinder petrols comprise the standard range, with the Peugeot Sport Engineered range-topper featuring a more potent plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Performance and 0-60 time - The Peugeot 508 isn't particularly sprightly at the bottom of the range, but the hot Peugeot Sport Engineered model provides plenty of performance for most use cases.
Ride and handling - Direct, grippy and agile, if not truly entertaining. Ride quality is good even on larger wheel options, and refinement is impressive.
MPG and running costs - All 508s are frugal, and should be capable of matching their WLTP economy figures, though the PSE can prove thirsty on a spirited run.
Interior and tech - A riot of design and technology, and while ergonomics won't be for some, standards of build, comfort and tech are all high.
Design - Among the most handsome cars in its class, to our eyes, and stands out in a class where many others are losing their way.
Prices, specs and rivals
In 2024, the Peugeot 508 range spans from the £34,170 Fastback (£35,370 for the estate) in Allure trim to the GT and through to the range-topping Peugeot Sport Engineered at £53,975 (£55,175 for the estate). Standard equipment is comprehensive regardless of model trim - even entry-level models get autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist, as well as climate control, rear parking sensors, navigation, smartphone compatibility (including CarPlay and Android Auto), auto headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The next step up is the GT trim, and includes the likes of the Drive Assist Pack Plus for adaptive cruise control and heated seats, with more optional kit available to specify. There's also a choice of interior trim finishes, with design noticeably sportier than the entry-level Allure. A set of 18-inch wheels are standard with 19-inch wheels available at a cost.
The Peugeot Sport Engineered features most kit as standard given its high price point, and comes with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain. Aggressive aero elements, green accents and standard 20-inch 'Exxar' diamond cut wheels all come as standard to set it apart from more ordinary models in the range.
As cars like this occupy an ever smaller slice of the market, Peugeot is among several manufacturers to aim its sights upmarket with the latest 508. So this isn’t just a competitor for Mondeos and Insignias, but also the Audi A4, BMW 3-series and Mercedes C-class, as well as Jaguar XEs and Alfa Romeo Giulias.
We’re huge fans of the Giulia in particular at evo - its driving dynamics are among the best in the class, and its profile has been raised considerably by the hot Quadrifoglio version, against which Peugeot doesn’t field a competitor. You can’t go too far wrong with any of the premium models in this class, but Peugeot has to be commended as the 508 really doesn’t feel too far from the premium benchmarks.