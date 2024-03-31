Peugeot 508 SW PSE Fast Fleet test – 7 months with the hot hybrid estate

In some respects the 508 PSE was an instant hit, in others a slow burner, so that after seven months and nearly 10,000 miles I admired and enjoyed the handsome hybrid Peugeot. In Selenium Grey with metallic lime highlights, it sat perfectly on its big wheels and Peugeot Sport Engineered suspension and was often admired. Everyone in my Sunday-morning mountain-bike group – all middle-aged men – thought it was a cracking bit of design. ‘Beg your pardon?!’ usually followed when I told them how much it cost.

No question, £56k is a lot for a Peugeot, even a sleek one with a 4wd, hybrid drivetrain delivering up to 350bhp, with about 200bhp of that from a 1.6-litre turbo ‘four’, the rest from electric motors, one on each axle. Hybrids cop some flack for hauling around two drivetrains and offering limited pure-electric range, but I found the 508 suited my lifestyle remarkably well.

> Peugeot 508 PSE review – high performance hybrid takes on S4 and M340i

I used it for many short journeys – dropping the kids at school or getting my bike to the local woods – as evidenced by the refuelling/charging log I kept. Between fill-ups of the modest 43-litre fuel tank, I could have topped up the battery a couple of dozen times, getting on average 26 miles per charge, matching the brochure claim. I don’t have a home charge point but, via a domestic three-pin plug, depleted to fully charged took about seven hours, which was rarely an issue. Before domestic energy prices rocketed, the near 30-mile school run on electric cost about half what it would on petrol.

Even when that gap narrowed it still felt good to slip off the driveway and through town quietly and cleanly, and often save cold-start wear and tear on the engine too. Performance wasn’t sparkling running on ICE alone but my fears for the consumption proved unfounded, the 508 managing close to 40mpg generally. When the cost of charging over our seven months was included, it managed an average of just over 45mpg. Not bad for a big, practical car.