As to who will buy it, Glover believes it will be people who want a car such as this first (I know, that’s hard to pin down when we can’t show you what it looks like but imagine a slightly smaller, four-door Rolls-Royce Spectre) and an EV second. The powertrain won’t be the core reason for buying the GT is his view.

Jaguar’s new GT will also be a demand led car, rather than a volume led one. Jaguar knows it can’t compete in the premium-volume market so it needs to be more considered and have a more curated model family, of which the GT’s all-new architecture will also provide the underpinnings for two further models - an SUV and, most likely a two-door coupe GT.

Riding in Jaguar’s electric GT

What then is the Jaguar GT like to be in? Unfortunately we’re sitting on the wrong side and driving is strictly off limits for anyone not called Matt Becker, JLR’s Vehicle Engineer Director. Passenger laps around Gaydon’s maze of test tracks it is, then.

Power is claimed to be around the 1000bhp mark delivered via a tri-motor set-up (one on the front axle, two at the rear). There’s also torque vectoring, four-corner air-suspension and rear-wheel steer. ‘We’ve gone for a linear power delivery rather than one that gets you to 70-80mph as quickly as possible and then the acceleration drops off a cliff’ explains Becker as he accelerates from 80mph to 130mph with an urgency the biggest supersaloons deliver but with none of the initial lag their V8s suffer from as they build up the torque.

There’s a pliancy to the ride regardless of the surface Becker takes us on - and there are a few at Gaydon that even the local Warwickshire council would consider improving - and any movement or shudder through the cabin is because surface crater is giving the independent air springs a working over. At speed it feels solid, refined and with next to no body movement, then again its weight will be north of 2500kg. Although there’s a little more roll in medium speed, longer corners than I was expecting. It’s fitted with passive rather than active anti-roll bars.

Being all-electric, the silence is absolute. You sit low and cocooned in the GT’s cabin and if it wasn’t for the armco rushing by and the briefest of ruffles from the camouflage flapping in the high-speed wind, if you closed your eyes you would think you were stationary. There will be some piped in noise if you want it, but this is next-level silent running. What’s even more impressive is that this prototype is fitted with winter tyres and there’s not a decibel of noise to be heard from them.

Becker, Glover and the whole team started this project by driving Jaguar’s back catalogue of saloon cars, picking their favourites and highlighting what they thought and considered essential DNA for a Jaguar saloon that had to form part of the new GT. Becker’s favourite was the two-door XJC, the ultimate brute in a suit and a compelling benchmark for Jaguar’s new 2026 GT. We’ll find out next year.