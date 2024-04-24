The new Lamborghini Urus SE is a 789bhp answer to Ferrari’s Purosangue

The Lamborghini Urus has been as divisive as it has been popular with customers, and now it’s gained an electrified version to broaden its appeal – and make it faster than ever. Meet the Urus SE: a plug-in V8 super-SUV with more power than an Aventador SVJ.

The new powertrain is derived from that of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, and the headline figures are quite astonishing. The 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 generates 612bhp on its own, working with a 189bhp electric motor integrated into the Urus’s eight-speed automatic gearbox.

This receives power from a 25.9kWh battery above the rear axle, resulting in a combined 789bhp and 701lb ft of torque – 132bhp and 74lb ft more than the Urus S. The 0-62mph sprint is completed in 3.4sec (a tenth quicker than the S), and the SE runs on to a 194mph top speed.

The hybrid system also gives the Urus 37 miles of pure electric range, and an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch continuously varies the front-to-rear torque distribution. At the back, an electronically-controlled limited slip differential splits torque between the rear wheels to improve traction and throttle adjustability.

The SE has a baffling array of driving modes, with four hybrid powertrain strategies – EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance and Recharge – added to the existing six modes in the pure-petrol Urus. The SE’s air suspension, steering and engine noise adapt depending on the drive mode, with Lamborghini tuning the car to deliver better comfort levels than the Urus S in Strada and a more aggressive character in Sport and Corsa.

As before, electronic anti-roll bars are equipped to help manage the SUV’s weight, rather than a fully active suspension system as found on Ferrari’s Purosangue. Lamborghini hasn’t detailed how much the Urus SE weighs, but given that the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid carries a 375kg penalty over its pure-ICE equivalent, don’t be surprised if it comes in at around 2.5 tons…

Visually, the SE gains a redesigned front bumper, grille and bonnet, with a new rear spoiler and diffuser contributing to a 35 per cent increase in downforce over the Urus S. Changes to the underbody, meanwhile, help divert more cooling air to the engine and brakes. Inside, a new 12.3-inch infotainment display takes centre stage on the dashboard, running a new HMI system with graphics borrowed from the Revuelto.

Lamborghini hasn’t announced pricing for the Urus SE, but it’s safe to assume it’ll cost well in excess of £200,000 when it goes on sale in the UK.