The new Lamborghini Urus SE is a 789bhp answer to Ferrari’s Purosangue
The Urus has gained a 789bhp plug-in powertrain for 2024, making it one of the most powerful SUVs you can buy
The Lamborghini Urus has been as divisive as it has been popular with customers, and now it’s gained an electrified version to broaden its appeal – and make it faster than ever. Meet the Urus SE: a plug-in V8 super-SUV with more power than an Aventador SVJ.
The new powertrain is derived from that of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, and the headline figures are quite astonishing. The 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 generates 612bhp on its own, working with a 189bhp electric motor integrated into the Urus’s eight-speed automatic gearbox.
This receives power from a 25.9kWh battery above the rear axle, resulting in a combined 789bhp and 701lb ft of torque – 132bhp and 74lb ft more than the Urus S. The 0-62mph sprint is completed in 3.4sec (a tenth quicker than the S), and the SE runs on to a 194mph top speed.
The hybrid system also gives the Urus 37 miles of pure electric range, and an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch continuously varies the front-to-rear torque distribution. At the back, an electronically-controlled limited slip differential splits torque between the rear wheels to improve traction and throttle adjustability.
The SE has a baffling array of driving modes, with four hybrid powertrain strategies – EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance and Recharge – added to the existing six modes in the pure-petrol Urus. The SE’s air suspension, steering and engine noise adapt depending on the drive mode, with Lamborghini tuning the car to deliver better comfort levels than the Urus S in Strada and a more aggressive character in Sport and Corsa.
As before, electronic anti-roll bars are equipped to help manage the SUV’s weight, rather than a fully active suspension system as found on Ferrari’s Purosangue. Lamborghini hasn’t detailed how much the Urus SE weighs, but given that the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid carries a 375kg penalty over its pure-ICE equivalent, don’t be surprised if it comes in at around 2.5 tons…
Visually, the SE gains a redesigned front bumper, grille and bonnet, with a new rear spoiler and diffuser contributing to a 35 per cent increase in downforce over the Urus S. Changes to the underbody, meanwhile, help divert more cooling air to the engine and brakes. Inside, a new 12.3-inch infotainment display takes centre stage on the dashboard, running a new HMI system with graphics borrowed from the Revuelto.
Lamborghini hasn’t announced pricing for the Urus SE, but it’s safe to assume it’ll cost well in excess of £200,000 when it goes on sale in the UK.