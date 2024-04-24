Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new Lamborghini Urus SE is a 789bhp answer to Ferrari’s Purosangue

The Urus has gained a 789bhp plug-in powertrain for 2024, making it one of the most powerful SUVs you can buy

by: Yousuf Ashraf
24 Apr 2024
Lamborghini Urus SE – front13

The Lamborghini Urus has been as divisive as it has been popular with customers, and now it’s gained an electrified version to broaden its appeal – and make it faster than ever. Meet the Urus SE: a plug-in V8 super-SUV with more power than an Aventador SVJ

The new powertrain is derived from that of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, and the headline figures are quite astonishing. The 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 generates 612bhp on its own, working with a 189bhp electric motor integrated into the Urus’s eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

This receives power from a 25.9kWh battery above the rear axle, resulting in a combined 789bhp and 701lb ft of torque – 132bhp and 74lb ft more than the Urus S. The 0-62mph sprint is completed in 3.4sec (a tenth quicker than the S), and the SE runs on to a 194mph top speed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The hybrid system also gives the Urus 37 miles of pure electric range, and an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch continuously varies the front-to-rear torque distribution. At the back, an electronically-controlled limited slip differential splits torque between the rear wheels to improve traction and throttle adjustability. 

The SE has a baffling array of driving modes, with four hybrid powertrain strategies – EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance and Recharge – added to the existing six modes in the pure-petrol Urus. The SE’s air suspension, steering and engine noise adapt depending on the drive mode, with Lamborghini tuning the car to deliver better comfort levels than the Urus S in Strada and a more aggressive character in Sport and Corsa. 

As before, electronic anti-roll bars are equipped to help manage the SUV’s weight, rather than a fully active suspension system as found on Ferrari’s Purosangue. Lamborghini hasn’t detailed how much the Urus SE weighs, but given that the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid carries a 375kg penalty over its pure-ICE equivalent, don’t be surprised if it comes in at around 2.5 tons…

Lamborghini Urus SE – rear 13

Visually, the SE gains a redesigned front bumper, grille and bonnet, with a new rear spoiler and diffuser contributing to a 35 per cent increase in downforce over the Urus S. Changes to the underbody, meanwhile, help divert more cooling air to the engine and brakes. Inside, a new 12.3-inch infotainment display takes centre stage on the dashboard, running a new HMI system with graphics borrowed from the Revuelto

Lamborghini hasn’t announced pricing for the Urus SE, but it’s safe to assume it’ll cost well in excess of £200,000 when it goes on sale in the UK.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Cupra will unveil its new Leon and Formentor next week
Cupra Leon teaser
News

Cupra will unveil its new Leon and Formentor next week

The Cupra Leon and high-riding Formentor are set to receive mid-life updates with added performance and ‘next-generation’ hybrid tech
24 Apr 2024
The new Mercedes-Benz G580 is a 579bhp electric G-class
Electric Mercedes-Benz G 580
News

The new Mercedes-Benz G580 is a 579bhp electric G-class

After years of teasers, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-electric G-class in its final form
24 Apr 2024
697bhp Aston Martin DBX707 receives Vantage-derived interior for 2024 
2024 Aston Martin DBX707
News

697bhp Aston Martin DBX707 receives Vantage-derived interior for 2024 

Range-topping Aston Martin DBX gets chassis tweaks and a comprehensive cabin overhaul for the new model year
21 Apr 2024
New Porsche Cayenne GTS – BMW’s X5M and X6M have new challengers 
New 2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS
News

New Porsche Cayenne GTS – BMW’s X5M and X6M have new challengers 

Porsche has taken the best of the previous generation’s Turbo GT and added them to its latest Cayenne model to create the GTS
21 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Porsche Macan Electric review – still the driver’s choice for SUVs?
Porsche Macan Electric – front
Reviews

New Porsche Macan Electric review – still the driver’s choice for SUVs?

The Porsche Macan has gone electric for its second generation – we've driven it in base form and £95k, 630bhp Turbo guise
23 Apr 2024
UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?
Speeding fines header
Advice

UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?

Here's everything you need to know about speeding fines in the UK and other possible motoring-related offences
18 Apr 2024
Volkswagen Touareg 2024 review – a true BMW X5 rival?
2024 Volkswagen Touareg
Reviews

Volkswagen Touareg 2024 review – a true BMW X5 rival?

Volkswagen’s dependable SUV has had a big update and still does exactly what it says on the tin, which is no bad thing
19 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content