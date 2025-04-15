Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
2026 Lamborghini Urus Performante will fight the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston DBX707

Lamborghini is already testing a more sporting derivation of its newly-hybridised Urus super SUV

by: Ethan Jupp
15 Apr 2025
Deliveries of Lamborghini’s hybrid super SUV, the Urus SE, have only just begun, but images are already appearing of a new variant out testing in disguise. While very little is known for sure about future iterations of this new electrified Urus, we can make some inferences based on the images we see here. This should be the fastest, most focused Urus yet, to take on the Ferrari Purosangue, Aston Martin DBX707 and Range Rover Sport SV

The first obvious differences are aero enhancements more in line with the Urus Performante that preceded the arrival of the SE. This was a more performance-focused model with an extra lip spoiler below its rear window and a more prominent spoiler above it. It also had more aggressive bumpers and an exposed carbonfibre bonnet. 

On this prototype, we can at least see more aggression in the bumper treatments, while especially undeniable, are the more Huracán Performante-inspired wheels and the return of the Urus Performante’s wing. For reference, the Performante’s aero revisions increased downforce over the original Urus by 38 per cent, dropping the kerb weight by 47kg to 2150kg in the process.

In spite of this potentially being a more aggressive variant of the Urus, it’s unlikely the 789bhp and 700lb ft of the standard Urus SE will be bumped too much, if at all. The last ICE-only Performante received a 15bhp bump to 656bhp over the original Urus, though so did the Urus S, which took the place of the original as the ‘standard’ version.

What we will most likely see is this performance version getting similar weight reduction and downforce-producing measures as the last Performante, with a powertrain to match the ‘standard’ Urus SE. Unfortunately, there will be no magic trick to lop 300kg off the Urus SE’s bloated 2505kg kerb weight. The battery pack is going nowhere and isn’t about to get any lighter. Expect the new Urus Performante, or whatever it’s to be called, to weigh in the region of 2450kg at the kerb – not so ‘Superleggera’.

In terms of pricing, expect the Urus Performante to cost a chunk more than the Urus SE on which it’s based. The last Performante was £20k more than the Urus S alongside which it was sold, so based on the SE’s current price of £210k, expect this more focused Urus to cost from around £230k when it arrives. Will that arrival be this year? With nominal changes, development lead times shouldn’t be too bad, so we’ll be surprised if this doesn’t debut before 2025’s curtain call.

