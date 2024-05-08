New Land Rover Defender gets more power and more luxury for 2024

Jaguar Land Rover has launched a comprehensive update to the Defender range, adding its most powerful diesel engine yet, improving interior comfort and launching a limited-time Sedona Edition. Pricing details are yet to be confirmed, but expect the new range to hit UK showrooms in the coming months.

New to the 2024 Defender is a Captain Chairs option, adding two individual seats in the second row with the kind of armrests and winged headrests you’d usually expect to find in a luxury saloon. Available only in the 130 model, this option also opens up an aisle between the second row for easier walkthrough access to the third row, providing all occupants with more room than before.

Also designed to improve comfort is the Signature Interior option, applying more premium materials and storage compartments throughout the cabin. Available on all body styles and as standard in X and V8 models, the upgrade brings heated and cooled seats, twin cup holders behind the front centre console, Windsor Leather and Kvadrat upholstery and additional side pockets either side of the centre console for added practicality.

For 2024, JLR is replacing the D300 diesel powertrain with the D350, with boosts of 49bhp and 37lb ft of torque bringing peak figures to 345bhp and 516lb ft. Coming as the most powerful diesel engine ever offered in a Defender, the new powertrain is also said to be more responsive than before, with that torque bump making it more capable off-road and for towing.

The Defender lineup has also gained a 110 Sedona Edition with an exclusive red paint scheme and unique standard options. Set to be built for a year only, the X-Dynamic HSE-based model comes as standard with the Extended Black Pack, gloss black 22-inch wheels and the Ebony Windsor Leather and Kvadrat seat option from the Signature Interior Pack. At a cost, buyers can also apply a bespoke bonnet decal inspired by the topography of Sedona itself.

Given the vast number of optional extras now available for the Defender, JLR has made an effort to simplify the range for 2024 by streamlining them into packages. The Pro Pack, for example, combines with most popular options into one, and includes Adaptive Dynamics, the Air Suspension Pack, Cold Climate Pack, Electrically Deployable Tow Bar and more.

The firm has also made it clear that these new models are built on its most advanced electrical architecture, making them compatible with the latest security technology. For the duration of the warranty period, each and every Defender receives the most secure Thatcham S5 Secure Tracker Pro tracking system, ‘Walk-Away Locking’ and even a standard-fit spare wheel lock for peace of mind.