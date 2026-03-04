Another week, another special edition Range Rover Sport SV, though it has to be said, this Ultimate Edition did prick our ears a little bit. Why? Because there’s a whiff of a U-turn about it. See, when the Sport SV launched, there was a suggestion that Range Rover was trying to distance itself from the aggressive and overt image the previous SVR had cultivated. That was a car that went big on noise and visual attitude, if not so much on being a true razor-sharp Porsche Cayenne Turbo rival. The ratio of bluster to substance leant a bit heavier toward the former.

The Sport SV on the other hand, went the other way. It was still a sharp-suited thing but had less of an aftermarket-made-stock feel to it. Compared to an Urus, it was almost a Q car. Yet underneath the skin, it had the bespoke McLaren-style 6D interconnected hydraulic suspension system, able to mitigate pitch and roll. Replacing the gargling (and potent it must be said) supercharged V8, a more muted 626bhp twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 from BMW.

These among other detail changes resulted in a genuinely excellent performance SUV, of a type that had us questioning our convictions, that could stand firm in comparison to Aston Martin’s DBX707 and put Bentley’s Bentayga slightly in the shade. More trousers, less mouth and a deliberate change of character and image from the car it replaced.