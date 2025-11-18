An Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is on the evo fleet again. We last ran one back in 2019 and it left a lasting impression: ferociously quick, full of character, and just a little bit unhinged. Six years on, I’m keen to see if the latest version still possesses that same mix of pace and personality.

At a glance, the 2024-model-year Stelvio Quadrifoglio doesn’t look dramatically different from the original, and that’s no bad thing. Alfa has kept the same classic-style five-hole 20-inch wheels and made only subtle tweaks to the rest of the exterior: adaptive full-LED headlights with an updated DRL graphic give it a fresher face, but otherwise it’s still the same aggressive, purposeful-looking SUV.

Under the bonnet, the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 remains, now pushing out 513bhp – up a modest 10bhp. Drive is still sent through an eight-speed auto to all four wheels, but the old torque-vectoring differential has been swapped for a purely mechanical one, as per the Giulia Quadrifoglio, where we found it more predictable in its behaviour and less prone to overheating. Unsurprisingly, the numbers haven’t changed much: the 0-62mph claim is still 3.8 seconds, while top speed has risen by 1mph to 177. That’s still properly quick for a family-friendly SUV, and if my last experience is anything to go by, it’ll feel every bit as rapid as those stats suggest.