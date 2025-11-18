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Long term tests

My 500bhp Alfa Romeo SUV outperforms sports cars, but that didn't stop a dramatic mishap

Another month of big miles in the evo Fast Fleet Stelvio Quadrifoglio, tainted only by a windscreen mishap

by: Aston Parrott
8 Oct 2026
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 20

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio continues to prove itself to be one of the most characterful and entertaining cars I’ve spent serious time with. Despite being an SUV, it manages to deliver genuine driving enjoyment, so after a long day on location, jumping into its bolstered driving seat still feels like a treat.

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Its performance remains properly intoxicating. That 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 is endlessly eager and sounds fantastic, with a hard-edged bark that makes even the most routine journey feel like one worth remembering, and Alfa’s sharp chassis tuning turns what should be a practical family car into something that genuinely wants to play – a rare treat in this part of the market.

> Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio review – a uniquely thrilling performance SUV

Lately, the Stelvio has been clocking up serious mileage thanks to a packed shooting schedule across the UK, and it’s been handling the demands of life on the road without complaint. Its sports seats are proving spot-on for big distances: there’s no back-ache or wriggling around; just settle in, cue up Zach Bryan on the Harman Kardon sound system and cruise. Rear cabin space is decent too, so adult passengers don’t feel like they’re squeezing in. And while the 525-litre boot (1600 litres with the rear seats folded) isn’t the largest, it ought to suffice for most uses. If you really need lots of space from time to time, you can spec roof bars for £371 and add a box on top.

evo Fast Fleet Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio20

Annoyingly, on one of those long days on the road this month a stone chip splintered across the windscreen in dramatic fashion. What started as a tiny crack had spread halfway across the glass by the end of the day, meaning it’s definitely a full replacement job. We’ll get this sorted ASAP.

Meanwhile, the Stelvio is still getting lots of positive attention while out and about, probably helped by our example’s striking colour, and people are genuinely surprised when they find out it has over 500bhp. It’s completely unnecessary, a bit silly… but a big part of why I love it. The thought of it going back is a bit of a downer, and that moment is on the horizon. So for now, I’m making the most of every mile.

Total mileage15,586
Mileage this month2101
Costs this month£0
mpg this month22.2

This story was first featured in evo issue 336.

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