If you wanted to sum up what might be core to the Lamborghini Temerario Spyder’s appeal, you could do far worse than '10,000rpm with the top down'. Lambo’s replacement for the Huracán might have taken a step backwards in character by ditching the old V10 for a twin-turbo V8 and hybrid assistance, but you can usually count on open-air driving to claw back some thrills.

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For the first time, a drop-top Lamborghini incorporates a retractable hard-top, meaning the new Temerario Spyder now takes the rigid roof path also taken by the Ferrari 296 GTS and the McLaren 750S Spider.

Roof closed, the profile is now more coupe-like, with Lamborghini promising benefits in cabin acoustics and chassis stiffness compared to a fabric roof. When open, the profile is similar to that of the old Huracan Spyder, with prominent aero humps behind each seat and a relatively low engine cover, which then makes you wonder where the roof is actually stored. The answer is vertically, in a cavern behind the seats, with ten electric actuators sliding the panel as close as possible to the Temerario’s centre of gravity and mass.

It’s a clever solution dynamically too. Lamborghini says it actually lowers the car’s centre of gravity by 3mm when the roof is open with no change to the front-to-rear balance, rather than raising it by 7mm and moving it backwards by 11mm, as a traditional arrangement might have done. You can’t, in all honesty, discern any big difference in balance in a 296 or Artura with their competing horizontally-arranged roof panels, but every little helps.

Chopping the roof out of a coupe usually requires additional bracing elsewhere to make up for the loss of structural rigidity, and Lamborghini has done exactly that, the aluminium spaceframe reinforced with new stiffening elements and redesigned structural nodes.