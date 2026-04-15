A new variant of Lamborghini’s junior supercar, the Temerario, has been spied testing on the Nürburgring. While the first coupe customers are still taking delivery, Lamborghini is wasting no time in readying the Spyder model, with prototypes undergoing final testing ahead of the model's 2026 summer reveal.

Wearing the car industry’s standard camouflage, there are few clues to the roof style Lamborghini has opted for. However, with space at a premium between the bulkhead and the Temerario’s turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain the expectation is an intricate fabric roof that will fold away and fit between the small area between the two.

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A reprofiled engine lid can be made out beneath the disguise, with the bottom of the engine’s cover sitting much higher than it does on the coupe and there’s a slimmer rear window that passengers will be able to open with the roof in place and will act as a wind deflector when the roof is open. The six prominent vents flanking the deck lid area on the coupe are gone too, with the whole area above the engine redesigned to accommodate the new roof, its mechanism and manage the V8’s cooling requirements.

If evo editor-at-large John Barker’s assessment of the V8 is anything to go by, lopping the roof off and getting closer to its sound shouldn’t be much to look forward to at all. ‘There’s no easy way to say this: at low revs the V8 sounds awful, emitting a clattery, tappety, indistinct soup of a noise that sounds more like a truck diesel than the engine of a supercar,’ he said following his drive of the coupé.

‘Only when we’re out of town and can pick up some revs does the sound clean up, and even then all you get is a typical, flat-plane-crank V8 sound: a light, plain beat like that of an in-line four. This feels like a major error of judgement, not to say a massive downgrade after the warbling V10 of the Gallardo and Huracán.’

If the noise isn’t much to look forward to, or the design of the roof, weight gain might be an issue too given the addition of the roof’s motors although its all-aluminium structure (which is 20 per cent stiffer than the Huracán’s) was designed from the outset to be a Spyder therefore the strengthening required for an open car was included in the structure’s design rather than there being any requirement for additional, heavy bracing.

Hopefully the Spyder is also roomier, with a better driving position than that of past baby Lambo Spyders. It ought to be, given one of the coupe’s big improvements was interior space.

The Temerario Spyder will carry over the coupe’s technical makeup wholesale in its fight against Ferrari's 296 GTS and McLaren's 750S Spider, from that 10,000rpm twin-turbo V8 engine and tri-motor hybrid system and battery, to the rear-wheel steering and standard MagneRide dampers.

Expect Lamborghini’s Temerario Spyder to be revealed at or around Monterey Car Week in August 2026.