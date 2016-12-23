This unknown Lamborghini secretly saved the brand from extinction, and I've driven it

Rarely seen, often forgotten but massively influential, the 1970s Lamborghini Silhouette is a unique supercar. Henry Catchpole delivers evo’s definitive history and review of the iconic car with help from Editor-in-Chief, Stuart Gallagher’s impressions behind the wheel…

The bathroom suite, resplendent in a shade of sludgy avocado, was probably the thing that most obviously dated the cottage, but the colour scheme in the rest of the rooms was redolent of a different era, too. A Neapolitan theme to interior decorating saw a mocha brown hallway fading into a primrose yellow kitchen, while the floor-to-ceiling pink bedroom was like sleeping inside a marshmallow. The oven next to the steel sink had one of those high grills above the hob and there should have been an Apple II on a desk. If I’d turned on the television (Trinitron, obviously), I would have expected to see Gilles Villeneuve wrestling a 312, or the Jam on Top of the Pops.

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If you haven’t guessed, the first time I set foot in my first house 15 years ago, it really was like stepping back into the 1970s. And when I walked back outside the dilapidated time warp, I wouldn’t have been surprised if this Lamborghini Silhouette had been parked up at the kerb. Apart from being in far better condition than the house, it would have fitted in perfectly because I really can’t think of a more ’70s car.

For a start there is the colour: Rame Colorado simply couldn’t be more perfect for the period that gave us Saturday Night Fever. And yet perhaps surprisingly, this is the only Silhouette known to have been painted this hue; most were Rosso Siviglia (red) or Bianco Labrador (white). This might also be only the third occasion in the history of the motorcar where gold wheels have looked good. In fact, I would go so far as to say that these are not only some of the best gold (the actual colour is Perlgold, which is German for Pearl Gold) wheels, but just some of the best wheels ever. The way the rears dish so deeply is gorgeous and I love the contrast between the overtly curvaceous design of the telephone-dial holes and the straight lines on the rest of the car. Campagnolo might be better known for making iconic components for racing bicycles, but these 15-inch alloys must be some of its best work.