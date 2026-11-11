It sounds a strange thing to say of a car with a V8 good for 10,000rpm, but the Lamborghini Temerario doesn’t sound very good. Now Lamborghini is offering an exhaust upgrade, in collaboration with Akrapovic, to address the issue.

The new exhaust is said to ‘amplify the natural acoustic signatures’ and ‘natural voice’ of the Temerario’s twin-turbo V8. Made of titanium and carefully designed to achieve this stated goal, the exhaust uses larger diameter tubing, a revised silencer and manifolds. Heat insulation has also been revised to ensure the high temperatures the engine and system can emit don’t damage surrounding componentry.

It’s a curious thing that the exhaust is said to bring the engine’s ‘characteristic notes and harmonics more clearly to the fore,’ as we’ve found the Temerario’s sound issues are only in part due to the exhaust. It’s largely doomed by the nature of its configuration.

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Flat-plane-crank twin-turbo V8s aren’t known for their musicality and the Temerario is perhaps the worst offender. During his drive in Italy, evo editor-at-large John Barker wrote: ‘There’s no easy way to say this: at low revs the V8 sounds awful, emitting a clattery, tappety, indistinct soup of a noise that sounds more like a truck diesel than the engine of a supercar.’

Below the super bike-like threshold of 9000rpm it’s just not very nice. Beyond? Intense rather than rich in tone or tuneful. Supposedly the Akrapovic exhaust will give life to the Temerario’s lungs at least, with ‘a sound profile that is deep and resonant at low revs, becoming progressively more defined, incisive and engaging in the mid and high rev ranges’. It’s 12 per cent lighter than the standard system, at least. I just don’t expect a Temerario so-equipped to be besting the vocals of any of its V10-engined ancestors any time soon.