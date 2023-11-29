Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Lotus has created a cutting-edge electric car charger that no EV can make full use of

Lotus’ new 450kW station offers unprecedented charging speeds – in theory…

by: Yousuf Ashraf
29 Nov 2023
Lotus EV charger

The UK’s patchy public charging infrastructure is one of the primary hurdles to mass EV adoption, and while new stations are popping up all over the country, the rate of growth isn’t keeping pace with electric car sales. 

As it enters a new era of EVs, Lotus has developed a new charging solution designed to ‘accelerate electrification adoption’ by offering ultra-fast 450kW peak charging rates. This surpasses anything offered in the UK, but also goes beyond the speeds that any current electric car can accept…

While this doesn’t seem like a practical solution to the EV charging problem, the new tech demonstrates what might be possible if it becomes more widespread (stations have already been installed in China, and will roll out to most European countries near the middle of next year). 

No electric car in production can exceed 350kW charging rates achieved by the Lotus Eletre, and the new charging station maximises this capability to add 88.5 miles of range in just 5 minutes. For reasons not explained by Lotus, a 350kW station adds 74 miles of range in the same timeframe, despite also theoretically maxing out the Eletre’s peak charging rate. 

Alongside the charging station, Lotus has also announced a modular power bank setup designed to supply energy during times of high demand, working with a liquid-cooled charging unit that can top up four cars simultaneously.  

Lotus power cabinet

It’s unclear whether Lotus’ charging solution will be exclusively available for its EVs or opened up to other vehicles – that is if a UK release is planned. Speaking on the announcement, the firm’s Chief Commercial Officer Mike Johnstone said: 

‘Over the past six years, Lotus has been investing in the technology and infrastructure to accelerate the transition to electrification. We want to make it easier than ever to own an electric vehicle and with our latest offerings, Lotus is able to provide customers with the confidence to access easy, fast, and efficient charging.’

