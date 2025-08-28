Matt Windle officially steps down as Lotus Cars Europe CEO following job cuts

Matt Windle has confirmed that he will step down from his role as Lotus Europe CEO, following what Lotus had previously communicated to evo was a ‘leave of absence for personal reasons’. He departs after eight and a half years with the Hethel firm. In a statement shared on LinkedIn, Windle said: ‘After a period of reflection and contemplation I have taken the difficult decision to step down from my roles at Lotus.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone I have worked with over the last eight and a half years, from customers to dealers, suppliers, media and government. My most profound thanks must go to my colleagues. It has been an honour and privilege to work with and represent you all through what has been a transformational period in the company's history. I wish every one of you the very best for the future. After the experience of this Executive role, I'm driven to create a meaningful impact wherever the next opportunity arises.’

Word of Windle's eventual departure first arose back in August 2025, when Lotus confirmed it would be making 550 staff redundant at its Hethel factory in Norfolk, with a source close to the matter suggesting to us this could rise to 700, to take place by the end of the financial year. In September it was confirmed that a support package would be offered by Norfolk County and South Norfolk councils, for those affected by the redundancies.

The round of cuts reduces the workforce to 750 at the home of the British sports car brand founded by Colin Chapman. In a statement Lotus said: “Following a review of Lotus Cars business objectives in line with the current market conditions, the company has announced a restructuring proposal, which anticipates a reduction of up to 550 roles across the business in the UK.” The news was broken to staff in a company-wide meeting on Thursday 28 August.