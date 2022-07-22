720bhp Maserati MCXtrema makes track debut ahead of first deliveries

Revealed last year at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, the Maserati MCXtrema is a track-only, limited-run supercar based on the MC20. Destined for just 62 customers, the new creation is not type-approved for driving on the road, and instead is a kind of ultra-exotic track day car; although given its rarity and if-you-have-to-ask pricing, it’s unlikely to show up at many local track days any time soon. In Maserati’s words, the car is ‘dedicated to a selected, highly discerning clientele,’ comprising ‘purist collectors and loyal customers of the brand.’

Before deliveries commence later this summer, Maserati has released new images of the model undergoing first track tests in the hands of chief test driver Andrea Bertolini, a man with no less than four world titles in the iconic MC12. Following a total of 1200 hours of simulations and numerous track tests since February, development is set to come to a close next month.

Like the regular, mildly less elitist MC20, it’s powered by a twin-turbo V6, with power increased to 720bhp compared with the source car’s 621bhp. That’s partly down to new turbochargers and fine tuning of the ignition system. Torque is quoted at the same 538lb ft figure as the road car.