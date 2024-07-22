More reviews Reviews McLaren GTS review – the entry-level McLaren you forgot existed

On the positive side, the seats are long-distance good, the steering wheel is small and well shaped, forward visibility is great and the ride is genuinely cosseting. The engine sounds a bit clattery on start-up but settles to a quiet hum at a cruise and, apparently, returns excellent economy: two hours later, the trip showed 32.5mpg. Managing editor Eveleigh reckons he’s seen 34.5mpg.

It’ll mooch happily, then, and on the bumpy back road near home it trod very softly, which was impressive. Sure, it felt a little free over some big bumps but it’s pretty well judged, and in its Sport setting the chassis feels much better tied down but still retains some plushness. It’s a shame some bits rattle when you hit bumps hard.

The 4-litre V8 unquestionably has all of its claimed 612bhp when you get the opportunity to rev it out to 8250rpm, and that steering is an utter joy when you encounter curves and corners, seemingly calmer and more unflappable than the chassis, which is more vague in its feedback. I had no inclination to wind back stability control; the warning light frequently blinks in the wet. But, hey, it’s the GT; there are plenty of sportier McLarens for derring-do.

I’m not sure about our car’s rather sinister, Hotblack Desiato spec of black with black wheels, blacked-out glazing, black window surrounds and black buttons that light up black when you press them. What a pain it is to clean. But over the ten days I had the GT, remarkably I saw nothing but very positive reactions. Meanwhile, brim-to-brim calculations showed it averaged a more realistic 20.1mpg.

No matter; I found it more everyday useable than I was expecting and enjoyed it much more than I anticipated, too. I’d jump at the chance to run it for longer.

Mileage this month 501 Total mileage 1675 mpg this month 20.1 Costs £0 Purchase price £170,700 Value today c£115,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 297.