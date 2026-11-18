Short of the Le Mans-winning Mazda 787B, the ultimate rotary-engined car has to be the Mercedes-Benz C111-II, a prototype four-rotor sports car created by Mercedes in 1970 as part of a series of vehicles exploring new engine and chassis technology. And for the first time, Mercedes is releasing one of these prototypes into the wild, helping to put money towards development of its spectacular museum in Stuttgart.

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The C111 wasn’t just a one-off, but a series of 17 prototypes built between 1969 and 1970, which were then tested well into the 1970s, setting a series of performance, speed, and fuel economy records as late as 1979.

The original C111 made its debut at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in 1969, powered by a three-rotor Wankel rotary engine, with Mercedes one of several companies that licensed the technology (others including Rolls-Royce, aerospace firm Curtiss-Wright, and most famously Mazda) in order to experiment with it as a potential replacement for piston engines.

In ‘Weißherbst’ metallic orange paintwork and with gullwing doors inspired by the legendary 300SL, the wedge-like sports car looked as cutting-edge as the technology it housed, but Mercedes quickly developed the concept, unveiling the four-rotor, 2.4-litre C111-II at the 1970 Geneva Motor Show. Now making 345bhp, it could cover 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds and topped out at 186mph. Those are numbers to humble the Lamborghini Miura.

What Mercedes didn’t know was that just around the corner was 1973’s oil crisis. Rotaries are many things, but economical isn’t one of them, and in 1976 the C111-II became the C111-II D, with an intercooled five-cylinder turbodiesel engine in place of the four-rotor Wankel. Thus equipped, it set 16 speed and distance records, including averaging more than 251km/h (156mph) over 10,000 miles at the Nardò Ring in Italy.

C111-II begat C111-III, also diesel-powered but now wearing dramatically different bodywork, with a drag coefficient of only 0.195, which then became the C111-IV, now featuring a massive 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8. This engine in later 5-litre form would power the Sauber C8 Group C car.