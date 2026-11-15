On occasion an ordinary car develops a cult following and enthusiast affection normally reserved for sports cars. The original Audi A2 of 1999 was one of those cars, though much about it was far from ordinary. No-holds-barred investment and engineering effort, including a bespoke aluminium platform, made it remarkably lightweight, low-drag and fuel-efficient. It was no regular runabout. Twenty-seven years later, the Audi A2 is back, now as a pure EV, with a different focus but a similar streamlined monobox shape and now, we’ve driven it.

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Audi describes it as the most efficient electric car it has ever built, as well as the new entry-point model in its EV line-up. Unlike the original, the new A2 – the Audi A2 e-tron to give it its full name – is not built around a unique spaceframe structure. Quite the opposite, in fact. It shares its MEB architecture with other VW Group models such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born. Audi has developed its own suspension, steering and stability control as well as the striking (and slippery) body design which riffs on the original’s curved roofline and two-part glass tail.

Audi A2 e-tron: the line-up

The A2 e-tron is available from launch with three battery sizes (52kWh, 61kWh and 84kWh) and four power outputs: 125kW, 140kW, 170kW and 240kW (equivalent to 168bhp, 187bhp, 228bhp and 322bhp). The middle two power outputs are expected to be the volume sellers in the UK, predicted to account for around 80 per cent sales between them.

In the UK, there are four trim levels: Technik, Sport, S line and Edition 1. Despite its name, the latter is not a limited edition and is likely to continue in production until a future mid-life update. S line versions get chunkier bumpers, dark glass and black exterior trim, and Edition 1 cars feature Matrix LED lights with selectable patterns and animations. The top 322bhp power output is available only with S line or Edition 1 trim.