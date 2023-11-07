The new Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro is a 740bhp track toy
Mercedes-AMG has turned its GT2 racer up a notch, adding power and tweaking its design for a non-homologated special
Building on the already-potent GT Black Series road car, the Mercedes-AMG GT2 race car was launched in 2022 as the marque’s answer to the likes of Audi’s R8 LMS GT2 and KTM’s X-Bow GT2. Designed for gentleman racers and given more power and less aero than its GT3 counterpart, it’s undoubtedly capable, but Mercedes-AMG has now taken it one step further with the €479,000 (c£416,000) AMG GT2 Pro.
The design and overall specification of the Pro is similar to the GT2 racer’s, but its 4-litre twin-turbocharged flat-plane-crank V8 has been tweaked to allow for a higher peak output. The activation of a new ‘Push to Pass’ system temporarily increases boost pressure for a 740bhp output, 20bhp more than even the Black Series road car – without Push to Pass, the GT2 Pro matches the ordinary GT2 with 697bhp.
The Pro is not homologated for use in the SRO’s GT2 European Series, but is designed instead specifically for use at trackdays hosted by AMG in a similar fashion to Ferrari’s XX and Corse Clienti programmes – a dedicated engineer, spare parts supply and coaching are all part of the setup. Should buyers later wish to compete in the GT2 racing series, the Pro can be converted back to standard GT2 specification to allow for participation.
The car’s aerodynamics remain understated, as with the standard GT2, although newly designed rear wing end plates are present. The dampers are now four-way adjustable as opposed to three-way on the GT2, while the six-speed sequential gearbox is fitted with modified ratios.
Unlike the GT2 racer, the Pro can be ordered in a variety of colours, and comes with bespoke 18-inch centre-lock wheels, GT2 Pro decals and new exterior carbon trim elements. Inside, the racer’s more spartan cabin has been lifted with bespoke stitching, a matt carbonfibre centre console and a highly configurable digital dashboard. Air conditioning is standard, which should be welcome during long stints on track, and the new Cube Controls steering wheel was initially developed for use in e-Sports.
As part of the package, all buyers will receive personalised racing suits, gloves, underwear and shoes from Mercedes-AMG partner Puma. A GT2 Pro car cover and personalised Bell helmet are also included in the cost, with a passenger safety cell, drinking system and helmet cooling packages available at additional cost.
Christoph Sagemüller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, said: ‘Demand for pure trackday cars has increased significantly, so therefore, we also respond to the expansion of the derivatisation in the trackday and club sport segment at the same time. With its technical refinements that include, among others, the new Push2Pass function, the GT2 Pro is the ultimate trackday tool. Moreover, the car is easy and quick to drive. The GT2 Pro is exceptionally agile, allowing the fascination of racing to be experienced enormously, both for amateurs and professionals.’
The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro will make its debut at the first AMG Racing Series event at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain this week. Prices start from €479,000 (c£416,000), putting it at a €70,000 (c£61,000) premium to the ordinary GT2 racer.