The new Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro is a 740bhp track toy

Building on the already-potent GT Black Series road car, the Mercedes-AMG GT2 race car was launched in 2022 as the marque’s answer to the likes of Audi’s R8 LMS GT2 and KTM’s X-Bow GT2. Designed for gentleman racers and given more power and less aero than its GT3 counterpart, it’s undoubtedly capable, but Mercedes-AMG has now taken it one step further with the €479,000 (c£416,000) AMG GT2 Pro.

The design and overall specification of the Pro is similar to the GT2 racer’s, but its 4-litre twin-turbocharged flat-plane-crank V8 has been tweaked to allow for a higher peak output. The activation of a new ‘Push to Pass’ system temporarily increases boost pressure for a 740bhp output, 20bhp more than even the Black Series road car – without Push to Pass, the GT2 Pro matches the ordinary GT2 with 697bhp.

The Pro is not homologated for use in the SRO’s GT2 European Series, but is designed instead specifically for use at trackdays hosted by AMG in a similar fashion to Ferrari’s XX and Corse Clienti programmes – a dedicated engineer, spare parts supply and coaching are all part of the setup. Should buyers later wish to compete in the GT2 racing series, the Pro can be converted back to standard GT2 specification to allow for participation.