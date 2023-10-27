The Abt XGT is an Audi R8 GT2 racer you can drive on the road

The term ‘race car for the road’ is often attached to cars that don’t entirely warrant it, but that can’t be said of Abt Sportline’s newest creation – a wild, bewinged Audi R8 GT2 race car adapted for road use, and built to upstage Porsche’s 911 GT3 RS.

Called the Abt XGT, the new model has been built to celebrate the R8 as production comes to a close this year. Audi has produced its own official last-hurrah already – the 611bhp GT RWD – but Abt has gone one (or several) steps further by developing the most extreme road-going R8 yet.

Abt has a storied motorsport history with Audi, having entered DTM racing in 2000 with a TT-R and since becoming the most successful active team in the sport. The outfit ran two R8 LMS GT3 evo 2 race cars for the 2023 season, and has now applied its technical know-how to convert the R8 GT2 into a road car.

Abt’s engineers have kept the DNA of the race car largely intact, with only minor changes to its design to satisfy around 40 road-legal approval processes. Like the racer, the XGT’s exterior is bespoke from nose to tail, with intricate aero-optimised bodywork covering wider tracks than the standard R8.