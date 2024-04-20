The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupe is the fastest AMG ever 

Mercedes-AMG has launched its latest plug-in hybrid model: the new flagship GT 63 S E Performance Coupe. Revealed in Shanghai ahead of the Chinese round of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the latest edition to the new GT line up combines V8 turbocharged and power with an electric motor to produce a combined 805bhp, making it the most potent model the marque has sold to date. Pricing is yet to be announced, but expect to pay in the region of £200,000. Advertisement - Article continues below As with the four-door GT 63 S E Performance, the new GT coupe utilises AMG’s ubiquitous 4-litre M177 twin-turbocharged V8 producing 604bhp and 627lb ft of torque. As if that wasn’t enough, it also features a rear-mounted electric motor that can generate up to 201bhp, which is paired with a two-speed transmission for optimum power delivery. The result is a stunning peak system output of 805bhp and 1047lb ft of torque, just 26bhp less than the GT63 S E Performance four-door. > Mercedes-AMG GT 63 2024 review – is AMG’s coupe finally a Porsche 911 beater? To keep its power in check, the model features AMG’s latest 4Matic+ variable all-wheel drive system, capable of transferring power between the front and rear wheels to suit traction conditions, but defaults to rear-wheel drive when conditions allow. The nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT is the gearbox of choice, with a mechanical limited-slip differential also fitted to the rear axle as standard.

With the hybrid system in its optimum state, the GT 63 S E Performance completes the 0-62mph sprint in just 2.8sec, a tenth ahead of its four-door equivalent to make it the fastest road-going AMG – for reference, the pure-combustion GT 63 coupe hits 62mph four tenths slower, as does the ultra-focused GT Black Series. Top speed stands at 199mph, 3mph ahead of its non-hybrid counterpart. 11 At the heart of the hybrid setup is a 400V 6.1kWh battery pack, featuring liquid cooling for not just the unit as a whole, but each of the 560 cells within the battery pack. This enables a higher power output for longer and stronger regenerative braking (of up to 100kW) more of the time, allowing for efficient one pedal driving and a reduction in wear on the gargantuan carbon ceramic brake setup (6-piston 420mm at the front, single-piston 380mm at the rear). Like the GT 63 S E Performance four-door, it can cover up to 8 miles in pure electric mode on a charge. Advertisement - Article continues below While this hybrid technology does have its benefits, it comes at a price. There’s no official weight figure just yet, but with the four-door S E Performance gaining almost 300kg over its pure-combustion counterpart, we can expect the coupe to tip the scales at well in excess of two tons – the ordinary GT 63 Coupe weighs 1895kg.

In efforts to counter its high weight figure, Mercedes-AMG is including rear axle steering, AMG Active ride control suspension and semi-active roll stabilisation as standard, the latter replacing a conventional torsion bar for more precise body control tailored to suit the road conditions and which of the eight drive modes are selected. 11 Design is near-identical to the pure-combustion GT 63 coupe, but look closely and you'll spot a rear-mounted charging flap and red detailing on the badges. Like the ordinary GT 63, this model features an underbody carbonfibre active aerodynamic element to produce a Venturi effect at above 50mph for reduced front end lift, with the rear spoiler also changing position depending on the drive mode and speed. A set of 20-inch wheels are standard, wrapped in 295-section front, 305-section rear tyres – 21-inch wheels are available at a cost. Inside, it features the same new 2+2 layout as the rest of the GT coupe range, with the latest MBUX infotainment system, AMG sports seats and one and two-tone Nappa leather upholstery coming as standard. Buyers will also be able to option more bespoke colours, materials and trim as part of the Manufaktur programme, with the car pictured demonstrating this with some rather bold body-coloured orange interior trim… UK pricing is yet to be announced, but with the standard GT 63 costing from £175,905, expect to pay in the region of £200,000 when the S E Performance goes on sale later this year. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupé specs Engine 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 & electric motor Power 805bhp (604bhp V8 & 201bhp electric motor) Torque 797lb ft – 1047lb ft 0-62mph 2.8sec Top speed 199mph Transmission Nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT Electric range 8 miles Price c£200,000