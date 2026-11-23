There’s no noise fakery here so the GLA steps away silently and stays that way. Refinement is excellent in fact, which feels appropriate for a car that doesn’t feel in much of a hurry. We only drove the 250+, so there’s undoubtedly more potential in the two-motor 350, but the GLA feels like a car that prefers to be driven in broad, smooth strokes.

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Accelerator calibration is faultless for most driving but doesn’t wallop you in the back like some EVs even if you bury it in the carpet. The steering is similarly well-judged, ticking the boxes for accuracy, response, and weighting, but leaving proper feedback unchecked. Both grip and body control are sufficient that most drivers won’t find their limitations, but nor is it a chassis that eggs you on to run up and down a great bit of road a few more times.

It’s satisfying to drive briskly, and very nice indeed to drive slowly in town or when cruising along a motorway (the ride, in Spain at least, felt controlled and pliant everywhere, but UK surfaces will be a toucher test), but something like a BMW iX1 or the related MINI Countryman serve up a bit more entertainment when the horns and pointy tail come out.

Both of those are a little cheaper too, though what’ll sell the Merc for most will surely be those range figures. Our test car showed more than 310 miles when I climbed in, which while a bit (well, a lot) shy of the official figure, did actually go up for the first few miles, and is still nearly as much as the claimed range of an X1, let alone its real-world figure.

It’s a very good car, the new GLA, just not an evo one, hence the middling star rating. There’s still potential for an AMG model to change that though, if you want this form factor with a little more excitement. Maybe Mercedes-AMG will eventually drop in the 671bhp three-motor setup from the upcoming CLA 45…

Mercedes-Benz GLA 250+ specs