Mercedes-Benz GLA review – plenty of range but too many pixels
The third-generation Mercedes GLA has arrived to take on BMW's X1. We sample it in EV form, with petrol power arriving later
Mercedes won’t mind us pointing out that the GLA isn’t exactly core evo material in standard form, but with the help of AMG, it’s certainly had a good crack at it in the past. The original Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 of 2017 was arguably a more satisfying car than the A45 on which it was based, a little extra body movement ramping up the involvement over the tied-down hatch. The second-generation GLA received both 35 and 45 variants, each broadly as good to drive as the A35 and A45 too, if not our preferred choice that time around.
There’s no AMG badge on the back of the latest, third-generation GLA just yet, but its launch is still significant – not least because it arrives in the UK for the first time in fully-electric form. A petrol is due later, but for the time being the UK range comprises a rear-wheel drive, single-motor GLA 250+, and a four-wheel drive, twin-motor GLA 350 4Matic.
So what’s new? More or less everything, despite the styling looking like an evolution of the old car – albeit one with a large faux grille seemingly wink-wink-nudge-nudging at some of Merc’s 1960s saloons, and a sportily concave tailgate. It’s a new platform, shared with the sleek CLA and chunky GLB, designed for both hybrid and electric powertrains. In electric form the GLA carries a notably beefy 85kWh battery pack, despite being a relatively modest 4565mm in length.
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As is ever the case with EVs, range is as much in the spotlight as performance, and the basic GLA 250+ is good for a claimed 396 miles – getting on for a hundred more than rivals like the BMW iX1. Charging is fast, with rates of up to 320kW giving a 10-80 per cent top-up in 22 minutes; or as Merc suggests, a 10-minute charge (if the wind is blowing the right way and the planets are aligned) can net you an extra 170 miles. That’s enough range for London to Sheffield, in the time it takes to have a slash and grab a Greggs vegan roll.
The other numbers, the performance ones, are pegged back slightly by a kerb weight that’s 2155kg at its absolute lightest, though 7.3 seconds to 62mph from the 268bhp 250+, and 5.5 seconds from the 349bhp, twin-motor 350 4Matic aren’t too shabby for an ordinary family SUV. Top speed is 130mph in both.
We really must talk screens, for a second. Depending on which model you opt for, or which option boxes you tick, the new GLA gets either a pair of them (one ahead of the driver, and a 14-inch central touchscreen), or three of them in a ‘Superscreen’, plus a head-up display projected onto the windscreen. Our Sport Executive-spec test car would normally have just the two, but along with some fetching beech-brown leather trim, someone in the press office couldn’t resist upgrading to the full Superscreen and HUD.
Luckily you’ll rarely see them all off, at which point the dash would look like an ovoid slab of piano black plastic, but climb inside, with the car on as soon as you unlock it, and you get a different effect: information overload. It’s not clear whether UK buyers can spec up one of the lower trims like this (the Superscreen normally starts with AMG Line Premium trim), but you can probably do without this many pixels.
What’s there works well anyway, and after a bit of time behind the wheel most owners will settle on a few frequently-used functions and ignore everything else, in the same way I don’t think I’ve ever pressed the “TA” traffic report button in any older car with an FM radio. If you’re not a fan of screens then maybe this isn’t the car for you anyway, but the interior is otherwise quite attractive, nicely trimmed and well-built.
Touches like the illuminated, jet-like air vents are also neat – and you can operate them with your actual physical hands, like it’s still the 1990s or something. The slim-spoked steering wheel looks and feels good too. It’s a smart, fairly spacious cabin with a decent-sized boot, and being a ground-up EV platform rather than a hacked-about combustion car, there’s also a 107-litre frunk for further luggage space.
There’s no noise fakery here so the GLA steps away silently and stays that way. Refinement is excellent in fact, which feels appropriate for a car that doesn’t feel in much of a hurry. We only drove the 250+, so there’s undoubtedly more potential in the two-motor 350, but the GLA feels like a car that prefers to be driven in broad, smooth strokes.
Accelerator calibration is faultless for most driving but doesn’t wallop you in the back like some EVs even if you bury it in the carpet. The steering is similarly well-judged, ticking the boxes for accuracy, response, and weighting, but leaving proper feedback unchecked. Both grip and body control are sufficient that most drivers won’t find their limitations, but nor is it a chassis that eggs you on to run up and down a great bit of road a few more times.
It’s satisfying to drive briskly, and very nice indeed to drive slowly in town or when cruising along a motorway (the ride, in Spain at least, felt controlled and pliant everywhere, but UK surfaces will be a toucher test), but something like a BMW iX1 or the related MINI Countryman serve up a bit more entertainment when the horns and pointy tail come out.
Both of those are a little cheaper too, though what’ll sell the Merc for most will surely be those range figures. Our test car showed more than 310 miles when I climbed in, which while a bit (well, a lot) shy of the official figure, did actually go up for the first few miles, and is still nearly as much as the claimed range of an X1, let alone its real-world figure.
It’s a very good car, the new GLA, just not an evo one, hence the middling star rating. There’s still potential for an AMG model to change that though, if you want this form factor with a little more excitement. Maybe Mercedes-AMG will eventually drop in the 671bhp three-motor setup from the upcoming CLA 45…
Mercedes-Benz GLA 250+ specs
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor, rear-wheel drive
|Power
|268bhp
|Torque
|247lb ft
|Weight
|2155kg
|Power-to-weight
|126bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|7.3sec
|Top speed
|130mph
|Basic price
|From £45,400