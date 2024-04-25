The MG Cyberster has gone on sale, and it costs £54,995

The floodgates are about to open for EV sports cars. The electric Porsche 718 is on its way, Alpine is working on a battery-powered replacement for the A110, and Lotus will unveil its Type 135 EV next year. Before those arrive, though, MG is kick-starting proceedings with this: the Cyberster.

We’ve been drip-fed information about the Cyberster since it was first shown in concept form in 2021, and MG has now announced full specifications – and a price tag – for its two-seat electric roadster. In base rear-drive form the sports car costs from £54,995 (about the same as a 718 Boxster), and is available to order now for delivery in August.

The Cyberster comes in two guises, with the base-level Trophy coming with a single rear motor with 335bhp and 350lb ft of torque – that’s enough to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 5sec flat. The dual-motor GT will be the version of choice for YouTube drag races, though, generating 496bhp and 535lb ft for a 3.2sec 0-62mph time.

Both models draw energy from a 77kWh battery pack, with the Trophy achieving a WLTP range of 316 miles and the GT dropping to 276 miles. A peak charging rate of 150kW enables a 10-80 per cent top up in 38 minutes.

The Trophy gets 19-inch wheels as standard, with the GT gaining 20-inch items wrapped in Pirelli P Zeros. To give the Cyberster more breadth as a sports GT, there are four drive modes to choose from – Comfort, Sport, Track and Custom – to tweak the car’s performance and responsiveness.

Despite the company’s heritage in making small, dainty roadsters like the MGB and TF, the Cyberster moves up a category (it’s similar in size to a BMW Z4) and gains a high-tech, grown-up cabin to suit. Swing open the scissor door and you’re greeted by a cocooned cockpit with three wraparound displays behind the steering wheel, itself featuring a pair of paddles to adjust regen on the fly. A wind deflector between the seats helps reduce buffeting when dropping the fabric roof, which takes 15 seconds.

The Cyberster is available to order now, with the Trophy costing £54,995 and the GT commanding a £5k premium. First UK deliveries are scheduled for August.