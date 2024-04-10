Morgan Plus Four receives chassis and design tweaks for 2024
The Plus Four has been given updates across the board for 2024, but it retains its trademark design
The Morgan Plus Four has been on our roads for over 70 years, and while the latest iteration has been tweaked in almost every area, it hasn’t lost its iconic silhouette. Available to order now from £62,500, the new model comes with an updated interior, mild exterior design tweaks and a suspension overhaul. The first cars are set to enter production next month.
It might not look like it, but Morgan says the Plus Four’s front and rear wings are entirely new, reformed using a new cold forming technique for more precise surface detailing. The lights are new front and rear, with the former marginally larger and more modern than before for a more distinctive lighting signature. The front splitter and rear diffuser have also been redesigned for 2024.
Under its reformed bodywork, Morgan has made tweaks to its suspension setup with new spring rates and re-valved dampers, plus an optional Dynamic Handling Pack said to make the car sharper than before. Developed in conjunction with suspension manufacturer Nitron, the package includes new adjustable springs and dampers, with an additional rear anti-roll bar also part of the setup.
While Morgan has applied numerous changes across the board, the Plus Four’s powerplant is untouched. BMW’s 2-litre B48 turbocharged four-cylinder remains at its heart, sending the same 255bhp and 258lb ft of torque through either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission – the 0-62mph sprint comes in 5.2sec or 4.8sec respectively with top speed at 149mph for both. While its output doesn’t sound particularly groundbreaking in 2024, a dry weight of just over 1000kg gives it a strong 250bhp/ton power-to-weight ratio.
The cabin has also seen significant updates, with an ‘enhanced’ Sennheiser sound system adding hidden speakers beneath the seats. Interior lighting has been tweaked too, with a new aluminium rear view mirror and an enhanced LCD display also part of the facelift. As with all Morgans, each buyer can specify virtually any combination of colours and materials, but leather trim comes as standard.
Jonathan Wells, Chief Design Officer, Morgan Motor Company, said: 'The changes we have made – as with any longstanding design-led product – consider the delicate balance between tradition and innovation. For the latest Plus Four, we are proud to present an extensive list of component design updates that come together to deliver an undeniably refreshing yet reputably authentic impression.'
The 2024 Morgan Plus Four is available to order now from £62,500, with first examples set to enter production in May.