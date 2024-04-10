Morgan Plus Four receives chassis and design tweaks for 2024

The Morgan Plus Four has been on our roads for over 70 years, and while the latest iteration has been tweaked in almost every area, it hasn’t lost its iconic silhouette. Available to order now from £62,500, the new model comes with an updated interior, mild exterior design tweaks and a suspension overhaul. The first cars are set to enter production next month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It might not look like it, but Morgan says the Plus Four’s front and rear wings are entirely new, reformed using a new cold forming technique for more precise surface detailing. The lights are new front and rear, with the former marginally larger and more modern than before for a more distinctive lighting signature. The front splitter and rear diffuser have also been redesigned for 2024.

> Morgan is going electric, and it's built a battery-powered Super 3 to prove it

Under its reformed bodywork, Morgan has made tweaks to its suspension setup with new spring rates and re-valved dampers, plus an optional Dynamic Handling Pack said to make the car sharper than before. Developed in conjunction with suspension manufacturer Nitron, the package includes new adjustable springs and dampers, with an additional rear anti-roll bar also part of the setup.