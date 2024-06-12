Driver Power survey reveals the best cars to own in 2024

Our annual Driver Power survey offers unparalleled insight into the ownership experience of new cars, revealing the strengths and weaknesses of the UK’s most popular models in the eyes of the customers that buy them.

In 2024, thousands of car owners responded to the survey to appraise every aspect of their vehicle – from performance to build quality and everything in between – to allow us to rank the best new cars to own right now.

This year saw a new winner in the form of the second-generation Dacia Duster, which scored an impressive 90.79 per cent satisfaction rating overall. The back-to-basics crossover was praised for its value for money and user-friendly interior, and while it’s not exactly a car for thrill seekers, customers were complimentary of its steering response, ride quality and overall driving pleasure.

The Duster beat Tesla’s Model 3 to top spot by 0.42 per cent, with the firm’s entry-level saloon being the only EV to make the top ten. The Model 3 took category wins for its powertrain and running costs, and scored well for its feature-rich infotainment system – despite the fact that many owners would prefer more physical buttons inside. Exterior and interior build quality came under criticism, though, with the Tesla placing 50th and 44th in these respective categories.

Rounding out the podium places is Toyota’s Yaris, which didn’t claim any category wins but performed well across the board. It backs Toyota’s reputation for building robust, dependable cars with a third place finish for reliability and fourth for quality. The supermini also made the top ten for both handling and driving pleasure, but its dinky dimensions mean it placed 32nd for boot space.

