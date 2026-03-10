Porsche Cayenne S Electric could be the Lotus Eletre rival’s sweet spot

At the initial reveal of the new Cayenne Electric, Porsche introduced the flagship 845bhp Turbo and the 402bhp standard model. The base car is the value proposition but loses out by over 440bhp, with some desirable options also not being available. Want a bit more performance and the option of Porsche’s Active Ride system without paying £130,900 for a Turbo? The new Cayenne S Electric might be for you.

The Cayenne S Electric splits the difference with 536bhp, rising to 657bhp in launch mode for ten seconds with a press of the (with optional Sport Chrono pack) push-to-pass button. That’s enough to get it from 0-62mph in 3.8sec – not the Bugatti-baiting 2.5sec of the Cayenne Turbo Electric, granted, but showing a Carrera GT a clean pair of Michelins should be enough for anyone.

The Cayenne S also has the best range in the lineup, good for 405 miles on the combined WLTP cycle – six more than the base Cayenne and 22 more than the Cayenne Turbo. While the 113kW battery that can be charged at up to 400kW is shared with both the existing models, the Cayenne S gets a version of the Cayenne Turbo’s oil-cooled rear motor.

In addition to Active Ride, it can also be optioned with a Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus limited-slip diff on the rear axle and ceramic brakes. While it does (as all Cayenne Electrics do) get the new curved ‘flow display’ screen and PCM system, it doesn’t get some of the Turbo’s more desirable standard options thrown in – the 18-way adaptive sports seats and GT Sports steering wheel to name two particularly desirable ones.

The Cayenne S is more like the standard car than the Turbo to look at too – it doesn’t get the most aggressive front bumper or the rear bumper with active aero extensions, though Volcano Grey Metallic highlights do mark it out.

It does look like good value compared to the Turbo however. At £99,900 as standard it might be a full £16,700 more than the £83,200 base car, but it’s £31,000 less than the £130,900 flagship. It’s also worth noting that the Lotus Eletre, the Cayenne Electric’s most obvious rival, starts from £84,990 with no less than 603bhp, though all Eletres are significantly down on range. That Eletre X hybrid can’t come soon enough.