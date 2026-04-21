Revolution Race Cars is introducing the HyperSport, a new more affordable model to serve alongside its 500 Evo, otherwise known as the fastest car evo has ever set a stopwatch to around Anglesey circuit. Where the Revolution 500 evo costs more than £225,000, the new model has a target price tag of less than £120,000. The new Revolution HyperSport is a smaller, less powerful, and crucially less expensive car to build.

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Like the 500 Evo (which will continue in production alongside the new car), the HyperSport is a non-road-legal, track-only car designed for trackdays and racing. It’s a clean-sheet design, built around a new, unique carbonfibre monocoque chassis. Power comes from a Mazda-sourced 2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine with a choice of outputs of either 300bhp or 400bhp (compared with 500bhp in the Revolution 500 Evo).

The car’s total dry weight is less than 700kg, with a power-to-weight ratio around 430bhp/ton in its most powerful trim. The HyperSport can be ordered with a choice of seating configurations: with a single, central seat or as a two-seater, built in either left- or right-hand drive.

Safety has been a priority from the initial design stages, with the carbon safety cell FIA tested and certified. The Revolution 500 features a ‘double-halo’ protective frame around the cockpit, and the HyperSport has evolved this concept with a wind-cheating IndyCar-style wraparound visor.

Whereas the Revolution 500 is a high-downforce car, the HyperSport is designed with a lower-drag body yet large 17- and 18-inch tyres to prioritise a wide window of mechanical grip, for accessible handling suitable for both novices and experienced hands. Its slippery shape is intended to give it the straight-line speed to overtake more powerful cars at trackdays, to spend less time being held up in corners – a common frustration for drivers of lightweight cars with plenty of corner speed but more modest power outputs.

Air is channelled beneath the floor from the front of the chassis, to create what Revolution describes as a semi-ground-effect design. Like the mechanical grip, the downforce level has been designed to be consistent and predictable to boost driver confidence.

The HyperSport aims to be a bridge between GT cars and prototype sports racers, with target customers including trackday drivers, racing school fleets and also customers who wish to go racing: the new car will be eligible for classes in prototype championships in both Europe and North America from the 2027 season onwards and customers will also be able to race in the final round of the Equipe Sports Prototype series at Portimao in autumn 2026.

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Helping to keep costs down, the HyperSport features fewer components than most cars of this type and the nose and engine cover are bolted assemblies, making repairs easier.

While £120,000 is a sizeable sum, it can be considered a very attainable price point for a car with the HyperSport’s level of performance. Revolution is currently readying the first cars for launch later in summer 2026.