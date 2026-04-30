Keyless car theft devices finally banned, but more needs to be done
A new law means possession and distribution, not just use, of keyless car theft tech is now illegal
You might be thinking ‘wasn’t car theft already illegal?’ and of course, you’d be right. The act of using a keyless car theft device, or any other action to the end of stealing a car obviously falls under the ‘car theft is illegal’ umbrella. What a new law now says, is that the devices themselves – the possession and distribution of them – is now an offense, not just using them.
The new law, called the Crime and Policing Act 2026, covers possession, importation, adaptation, supply and the offer to supply any electronic device used in the theft of vehicles. An unlimited fine and/or a five-year stint at his majesty’s pleasure awaits those found guilty.
Under the law the police also have new powers to enter premises where stolen vehicles have been tracked to, without the need for a traditional warrant, to expedite investigation of thefts and the reclaiming of stolen vehicles. In the past, trackers and software have informed the quick location of stolen vehicles but the police lacked the powers to always act swiftly and take advantage.
Car theft devices explained: all the tech that’s now illegal
With the increase in electronic sophistication of cars over the last couple of decades, so too have new, frighteningly easy ways of stealing them become commonplace. This has been the driving force behind a veritable car crime wave.
The most famous method is the highjacking of signals from a keyless car’s key fob that allow thieves to unlock cars, without getting into your home or near the key. This is achieved with signal relay, repeater and amplifier devices that effectively bridge the gap between the key in your house and the car.
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They pick up, then replicate or amplify the signal being given off by your key to make the car unlock itself and be willing to start. The car’s system sees the manipulated signal as no different to you being nearby with your key. It’s quick, quiet, clean and devastatingly effective.
CAN bus injection devices are a little more involved, requiring a physical connection to your car, such as through the OBDII port. These are also covered by the new legislation.
Keyless car theft: how it’s affected the industry
The Metropolitan Police estimate that electronic devices are used in more than half (60 per cent) of car theft cases in London. Quite unlike the near-hobbyist theft and joyride epidemic of the 1980s, the keyless theft craze has been supercharged by organised gangs that steal both to order and for dismantlement and parts sale via chop shops.
Chief research and operations officer for Thatcham Research Richard Billyeald, while welcoming the new law, highlighted that the gangs that are the core issue, need to be targeted next. “Raising vehicle security alone will not prevent thefts and these gangs will adapt their techniques, and we need to be ready for that,” he said.
“A broader, joined‑up approach is needed – one that disrupts organised criminal networks, reduces the market for stolen parts, supports vehicle manufacturers who are frequently targeted, and harnesses connected vehicle technology to devalue stolen assets and deter theft.”
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The effect on the industry has been massive, with Jaguar Land Rover a notable sufferer, not because the cars are any more or less vulnerable, but because of their desirability and the price premium for parts. They’re also popular, especially in the hot-spot urban areas where many of these crimes have been taking place, effectively spoiling thieves for choice – in this sense, JLR really did suffer from its own success.
The issue saw insurance premiums rise notably, forcing JLR to take action, with a £10million investment in preventative tech. In a 2023 statement the company affirmed that new-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sports were resilient to relay attacks and that security updates for 2018-onwards vehicles were being rolled out for free to owners.