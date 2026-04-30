You might be thinking ‘wasn’t car theft already illegal?’ and of course, you’d be right. The act of using a keyless car theft device, or any other action to the end of stealing a car obviously falls under the ‘car theft is illegal’ umbrella. What a new law now says, is that the devices themselves – the possession and distribution of them – is now an offense, not just using them.

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The new law, called the Crime and Policing Act 2026, covers possession, importation, adaptation, supply and the offer to supply any electronic device used in the theft of vehicles. An unlimited fine and/or a five-year stint at his majesty’s pleasure awaits those found guilty.

Under the law the police also have new powers to enter premises where stolen vehicles have been tracked to, without the need for a traditional warrant, to expedite investigation of thefts and the reclaiming of stolen vehicles. In the past, trackers and software have informed the quick location of stolen vehicles but the police lacked the powers to always act swiftly and take advantage.

Car theft devices explained: all the tech that’s now illegal

With the increase in electronic sophistication of cars over the last couple of decades, so too have new, frighteningly easy ways of stealing them become commonplace. This has been the driving force behind a veritable car crime wave.