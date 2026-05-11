The British 'F1 car for the road' that caught fire and promptly vanished

In the aftermath of the Second World War, the British countryside was littered with redundant airfields, surplus to requirements in peacetime but ripe to be used for racing and developing cars. You can see the echoes of it even today. JLR’s R&D base in Warwickshire is built on an old wartime airfield, as is Lotus HQ in Hethel. Every year the British GP takes place on the site of RAF Silverstone. Having dozens of runways and taxiways upon which to hare around in cars helped to cement Britain’s motorsport expertise while giving it bountiful proving grounds on which to nurture a vast number of small sports car makers. The Wells Vertige is born from that tradition. But it’s also a tradition haunted by the ghosts of those who gave it a shot and disappeared just as quickly as they appeared. Or as quickly as their borrowed, mass-produced engines would allow. Remember Parradine or Delfino? No, no one does.

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Some defunct British sports cars, however, linger a little longer in the memory. Ascari, for example, was subject to an excellent retrospective on its KZ1 in evo 301. Or how about the Strathcarron SC-5A, announced in 1998 with various promising details including a 1200cc four-cylinder Triumph bike motor, a lightweight structure designed by Reynard and involving aluminium, Kevlar and carbonfibre, a target weight of just 550kg and the involvement of ex-Lotus engineering brain Colin Spooner and Isuzu Vehicross designer Simon Cox? As is often the case with small British sports cars, the SC-5A garnered plenty of attention, but a yawning gap between initial review and start of production saw the spotlight swivel onto something else. It didn’t help that, after driving a production-spec car for evo 033, John Barker confessed to being ‘confused and disappointed’ by the frustratingly uncoordinated dynamics. Just to completely torpedo its chances, SVA regs changed to make it harder for the bike engine to meet road car rules and, despite plans for a cheaper version with glassfibre panels and a Rover K-series, the SC-5A sank after just six had been made. Strathcarron itself, however, was a consultant to the automotive industry long before its own-brand car came along and survives to this day in the same business.