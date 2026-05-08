I called it the world's worst car, then the fans came for me

The paddock at Goodwood Festival of Speed is a fine place to assess the supercar state of play and you can’t say it’s an under-served section of the car world. Lots of them still have petrol engines too, though in many cases bolstered by a couple of electric motors on the front axle and another stuffed between the gearbox and the engine. As a result, power outputs are getting really silly. The Aston Valhalla has 1064bhp. The Ferrari F80 makes 1183. The Zenvo Aurora with its home-grown 6.6-litre, quad-turbo V12 and some electrical assistance is claimed to generate a total output of 1850bhp.

Perhaps most nutty, philosophically if not in total output, is the Lamborghini Temerario, the entry-level car, the baby of the range, the gateway drug to going full Revuelto. It packs 907bhp. For context, the original Gallardo had 493bhp while its grandson now makes just 80 horsepower less than another ’00s pin-up, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4. Of the current supercar pack, the Temerario interests me more than most, what with that nutty twin-turbo V8 that revs to 10,000rpm and mountings designed to permit certain tingles and vibrations to enter the cabin so the car feels more exciting and alive. I’m sure it’ll be great. I’m also sure that 20-odd years ago I’d have been leaping about with excitement at the thought of it, but today I find myself getting more enthusiastic about a recreation of an old Escort.

You probably know about MST, the North Walian creators of brand new Mk1 and Mk2 Escorts decked out like your every ’70s rally fantasy. Earlier this year they announced their new ‘entry level’ car, which is called the Mk1 Sports and runs a modern 2-litre 16-valve four with fuel injection and ITBs rasping around 180bhp to the road through a five-speed ’box and slippy diff, topped with a narrow-bodied shell dolled up like an in-period Escort Mexico. Sure, you could get a fully restored 1974 Mexico for less than the 90 grand MST will charge for their recreation, but this is a brand new car with brand new bits, intelligently modernised in the places where it counts. If you like driving, it seems to have everything you need and nothing you don’t. Because, come on, no one really needs 907bhp. Once upon a time I might have disagreed. But then once upon a time I’d have scoffed at Beetles and MGBs and now I don’t. Because the best thing about age is that it comes with wisdom.

This story was first featured in evo issue 337.