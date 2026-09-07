One of Polestar’s biggest design wins has been the cohesion of its existing language and how head-turning the cars are, importantly, to those who don’t know what a Polestar is. Happily Formula 2030 retains plenty of recognisable Polestar traits – the twin-blade lights a development of the distinctive set-ups seen on today’s Polestar 4 and 5. There’s a bit of Koenigsegg in the pillarless, almost wrap-around windscreen, only punctuated by the prominent central windscreen wiper. Unlikely surely, to see production on the Polestar 2 and 7.

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There are large front doors and almost vestigial, rear-opening doors off the back of them. A full panoramic glass roof almost slips down into the rear hatch, with a band of body-colour wrapping around the top in the form of a spoiler. The rear is the least recognisable as a Polestar, with a rotund rump fed by voluminous haunches and punctuated by slim individual blade-like lights, the Formula 2030 dispensing with width-spanning light bars. There’s more than a whiff of Porsche here and even a bit of BMW Z8. The 22-inch chunky four-spoke wheels, by contrast to Polestar’s usual futuristic flavours, have almost ‘90s vibes.

Open the boot and there’s a slatted load bed not unlike the load space in a Ferrari GT car, with straps for your luggage. Open the ‘frunk’ and you see two helmets, a fire extinguisher and lovely inboard Ohlins dampers with manual adjusters, a neat callback to the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 BST.

Polestar Formula 2030 Concept interior – the return of physical controls

Look past the yoke shape of the steering wheel, the crisp bezel-less deployable infotainment screen and vast driver’s display and the big news is that physical controls make a confident return here, with the brand ‘committing to rebalance the mix of physical and digital’.

There’s no changeable hotkeys – a loathsome solution in current Polestar models – to be seen on the new wheel, with dedicated buttons instead. The central tunnel meanwhile resembles more a high-quality hi-fi system, with crisp knobs and toggles for the media, climate controls and even the powertrain settings. You can also rearrange these physical controls to a layout of your liking, as they’re switchable and modular. Above, the screen features a futuristic development of Polestar’s Google-based minimalist tiled user interface.