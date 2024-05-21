Nürburgring 24 Hours 2024 to feature 130 car grid, including a Dacia Logan

The season of 24 hour endurance racing has finally arrived, with the Nürburgring 24 Hours up first. Proceedings kick off on May 30 before lights out on Saturday June 1, where a diverse grid of 130 cars will battle it out around the 15.7-mile circuit through day and night.

As always, the race will feature one of the largest grids on the motorsport calendar, with racers in the GT3/SP9 and SP-X categories leading the pack. A total of 26 cars from eight manufacturers will compete in these classes, including a sole Ferrari 296 GT3 run by Frikadelli Racing – last year’s outright winners.

Factory teams from Audi, BMW, Porsche and Mercedes-AMG will be in the mix, with a total of four new Aston Martin Vantage AMG GT3 Evos also on the grid alongside the likes of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and Glickenhaus Racing’s SCG 004C. The four competing Porsche 911 GT3 Rs are the favourites for this year, having come out on top in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) and ADAC 24h Qualifiers earlier in 2024.

Beyond the incredible 15.7-mile circuit and iconic festival atmosphere, the N24 is famed for its varied grid, with a number of unusual entries racing right alongside these top class racers. For 2024, the famous Dacia Logan makes a return after a dramatic crash last year, with White Angel for Fly and Help running a Volkswagen Beetle, and even Mini’s new John Cooper Works Pro making its debut in racing-form under Bulldog Racing.

The 52nd running also marks two significant anniversaries for competing manufacturers, with Volkswagen celebrating 50 years of the Golf with the race debut of the new Golf GTI Clubsport 24h (the road-going Mk8.5 GTI Clubsport will make its public debut on Friday 31). In a similar vein, Mercedes-AMG is marking 130 years of motorsport with various activities in the paddock and racing with the number 130 on its AMG GT3.

This year’s race is set to attract over 200,000 spectators from around the globe, with all of the action streamed live online for those who can’t attend. Single day tickets are still available to purchase from €34, with multi-day passes on sale from €65. The race will begin on Saturday June 1 at 1600 (CEST), continuing through the night until Sunday afternoon.