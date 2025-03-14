Why Britain's £14 billion pothole crisis isn't only a headache for drivers

According to UK road builders’ trade body, the Asphalt Industry Alliance, one in every nine miles of local road is categorised as being in ‘poor condition’, which means it’s likely to require significant maintenance (not just pothole filling) in the next 12 months. As for the cost, well, simply filling the nation’s potholes would cost an estimated £14 billion.

But don’t worry, because the government has pledged to keep us motorists sweet with an extra one-off payment of £200 million to top up the woefully inadequate £5 billion that was allocated to the maintenance of local highways from 2020 to 2025. Meanwhile that mother of all infrastructural sinkholes, the HS2 rail link, is predicted to swallow £100 billion before its long-delayed completion in 2041. Of course, by this time we won’t need a high-speed train to anywhere because we’ll all be in the fresh hell known as the metaverse. Wherever that is.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The UK’s rapidly deteriorating roads pose a more immediate and insidious threat to our fast car futures. Worryingly it’s one that’s even harder to fix than the plague of potholes; namely how much longer can we expect car manufacturers to give any consideration to finding UK-compatible chassis tunes?

evo has always preferred to describe overseas first-drive verdicts as provisional and only come to a definitive star rating once we’ve driven the same car on UK roads. Historically that’s not been due to a shameful state of disrepair, but because the surface dressings are coarser and the way our favourite UK driving roads duck and dive across the topography has an unfailing knack of tying less than perfectly suspended cars in knots.

The very best cars have always managed to combine tight high-speed body control with fluidity and low-speed pliancy, but it’s a balance fewer and fewer cars seem to strike when driven in the UK. Finding that sweet spot is something British ride and handling engineers tend to sweat over more than most, but it can’t be long before our cratered tarmac is a lost cause even to them. Maybe the 911 Dakar and Huracán Sterrato aren’t so daft after all...

This story was first featured in evo issue 309.