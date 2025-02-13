Ill-conceived government legislation will kill the UK car industry

The volume sellers have felt the most pain so far. They have the uphill struggle of developing and building en masse EVs that are cheap and useful enough to appeal to an increasingly cash-strapped public. They also, in theory, would be hit hardest by the fines on cars with such slim margins.

A £15k hit that can be absorbed into the £400k (with options) OTR price of the average Aston Martin Vanquish, makes a £26k Ford Puma nonsensical to sell. Hence Ford’s enormous carbon credit count, to avoid £100million in fines. And that was only last year. If the figures aren’t revised amid ongoing consultations between the UK government and the car industry, the mandate rises to 28 per cent for this year. That’s just the next step on the way to 100 per cent for 2030 – something that even carmakers who didn’t have so much of a struggle last year, have been vocal in their anxiety about.

Carmaking is a long-tail industry, so manufacturers have been fully invested for some time, with today’s models the result of billions of pounds and years of research, development and production gear-up. Models that now, aren’t selling in the numbers required to keep factories running, let alone to sustain a healthy business.

evo Editor-in-Chief Stuart Gallagher, summarised how we got into quite such a mess: ‘The UK Government have said that 2030 is definitely happening, before actually talking about how it’s going to happen, which feels like the wrong way round, doesn’t it?’

A market where car buyers don’t want to buy the cars the carmakers have invested billions to develop and build, and do want to buy the cars the carmakers can’t sell for fear of fines, won’t have carmakers in it for long. Whether it be through legislative relaxation or government-backed incentives, it’s time for our leaders to meet our industry in the middle. Find the full discussion of the issue between our senior editorial team in episode 12 of the evo Podcast.