Why iconic car brands keep completely failing at restomods

There’s something both glorious and grotesque about the burgeoning restomod scene. Barely a week passes without fresh unsuspecting classics being reanimated and contemporised, with mixed results. The best are deeply impressive. Some are misguided. The worst are absolutely gopping. Yet the quest to create the next zeitgeist‑y million-dollar revamp continues unabated.

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It’s not hard to understand why restomodding is a modern automotive gold rush. With OEMs hogtied by legislation – and media outlets such as evo concluding the best driver’s cars have already been made – the prospect of a classic or modern classic receiving the benefit of material, manufacturing and performance-boosting advances is intoxicating.

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The flipside is that in the frenzy to find the next great ‘slept-on’ (God, how I hate that term) restomod donor car, opportunists looking to make a fast buck are behaving like latter-day resurrectionists. Only instead of robbing graves for the purposes of medical dissection, they’re snatching noble old classics from the annals of automotive history and setting about them with all the care of Burke and Hare.

I won’t name and shame for fear of being burked in my sleep, but there are some great examples of how these transformations should be handled. Over the years, some of the most seductive and enjoyable cars I’ve driven have been restomods. The efforts of Eagle, Alfaholics, Singer and Analogue would all find spots in my fantasy garage. Having recently taken a close look at DRVN Group’s Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort Mk1 RS, I’m sure I’d be ordering one of those, too.