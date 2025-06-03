This is the reborn Peugeot 208 GTi in its final form, ready to tackle Alpine's A290

The brakes should also have good feel when in Sport mode (the most driver-focused of the three modes, the others being Eco and Normal). That’s because in Sport the regenerative braking system is switched off, with the car only using its friction brakes for more consistent pedal feel. Regenerative braking comes back in Normal and Eco, and while there will be a loss of range with it disabled in Sport, this is deemed a worthwhile trade for the improvement in pedal feel.

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We also expect the tyre choice to result in a bit of a range hit. Whether or not this will be a standard-fit option in the UK is yet to be seen, but Peugeot has launched the 208 GTi with 215-section Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, an ultra high-end option usually reserved for thoroughbred supercars – the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce comes with much less extreme Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres. In ideal conditions these tyres will give the Peugeot a significant leg up in terms of pace and feedback, but efficiency and wet weather performance are bound to take a hit.

Senior Vice President of Stellantis Motorsport, Jean Marc Finot, said: ‘Having been involved in the creation of the original 205 GTi 40 years ago, this new era of innovation with the E-208 GTi is especially meaningful to me and I am happy to find again the typical PEUGEOT GTi agility and steering feeling. I am proud to present a car that combines racing excellence with modern driving pleasure.’

Peugeot E-208 GTi – design and interior and prices

If you’ve spent much time around a standard Peugeot 208, the GTi’s design will be familiar. The design changes are far from radical, but a new red theme has been applied throughout to go along with the bold new GTi-exclusive red paint scheme. On the exterior, red highlights can be found in the headlights, badging, new darkened grille, rear spoiler and even the arch surrounds. It also continues on the new 18-inch wheels, designed to reference the iconic design of the 205 GTi’s Speedlines – the car shown last year had a rather controversial, oversized 'GTi' centre cap, but this has now been swapped for a more conventional design for the production variant.

Inside the theme continues, with red carpeting, floor mats and seat belts giving the cabin a bold new aesthetic. Switchgear and that compact, two-spoke steering wheel are shared with the ordinary car, but a good dose of Alcantara and fabric upholstery for the new, heavily bolstered sports seats give it a fresh new look. The digital dash and ambient lighting are set to a red theme out of the box, with faux carbonfibre trim also featuring on the dashboard.

Pricing for the new Peugeot 208 GTi is yet to be announced, but expect it to cost significantly more than its c£20k predecessor. The Abarth 600e Scorpionissima and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce cost from £39,885 and £42,295 respectively, so a starting price of around £40,000 is inevitable.

Peugeot E-208 GTi specs and rivals