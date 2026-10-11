Peugeot's 805bhp E-T16 Concept revives a rally icon, and takes Renault on in the process
Peugeot has taken a leaf out of Renault’s book with the E-T16 concept, reviving its ‘80s rally champion in 2026 style
Its power source might be very 2026, but the new Peugeot E-T16’s spiritual roots can be traced all the way back to the ‘80s. The original 205 T16 by which it’s heavily inspired claimed two manufacturers' titles in the World Rally Championship, and while its modern relative won’t attempt to do the same, it instead forms the basis for something much more accessible: the next-generation 208. We’ve seen it for the first time at the 2026 Paris Motor Show.
This is the most powerful Peugeot ever, with a triple-motor powertrain delivering 805bhp to all four wheels for a 2.5sec 0-62mph time. That's similar power to a Ferrari 296 GTB, and a 0-62mph to match the Bugatti Veyron. Renault’s (admittedly production-spec) 5 Turbo 3 E is a very similar proposition, but delivers a comparatively modest 547bhp from a single rear-mounted motor for a 0-62mph time a whole second slower. To call this Peugeot a hyper hatch would be an understatement.
> Renault's new 5 Turbo 3E feels like a race car, but can it be worth £140k?
At its core is an 800v architecture built around an 85kWh battery pack, and while that’s larger than the 70kw unit in the Renault 5 Turbo 3 E, its claimed range is near-identical at 249 miles WLTP. Weight stands at 1610kg all in, 160kg more than the Renault.
The technical details continue, which is of course unusual for what is said to be a concept. Peugeot has provided brake sizing (380mm), tyre sizes (275mm and 315mm Michelins front and rear), the fact it utilises steer-by-wire and details on its improved battery cooling. The E-T16 cools the pack through its side walls as opposed to only the base, meaning it can do three laps of the Nürburgring without overheating. Perhaps there’s a little more to this car than Peugeot’s letting on…
The design takes very clear inspiration from the original T16, with inflated arches, a deeply sculpted bonnet, oversized air intakes at the front and even side intakes making an appearance aft of the doors. The latter isn’t for cooling a four-cylinder this time though, instead a neat spot for its charging port.
There’s an enhanced take on Peugeot’s existing claw lighting signature featuring front and rear, now spanning the entire width of the car, and an illuminated red element surrounds the car just as the accent colour did on the original. It even goes as far as to replicate the rear-opening clamshell, only this time it reveals suspension and a pair of electric motors.
The cabin gives us a good glimpse at the next generation of Peugeot interiors, with an early preview of the next Digital ‘i-Cockpit’, including a 'Hypersquare' steering wheel inspired by the Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar. There's also a configurable 21-inch central display designed to have key functions accessible at just a single press. This display covers the typical space for an airbag, but four-point harnesses mean it’s no longer required. There are carbonfibre bucket seats, a bold graduated red to black headliner and a red roll cage too, all bringing that accent colour through to the cabin.
The Peugeot E-T16 Concept is very much a concept for now, but should it ever make it to production in some form, we’ll have one fascinating twin test on our hands.