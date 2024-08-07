The Peugeot 508 PSE has been axed to make way for EVs

As it looks towards a fully electrified future, Peugeot has announced the demise of the 508 six years after it launched. By axing the only model in the Peugeot line-up without a fully electric variant, the move increases the marque’s EV focus and spells the end for the first (and so far only) Peugeot Sport Engineered model on sale.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In an official statement, Peugeot said: ‘We have chosen to focus even further on our electric models in the UK, with the ZEV mandate giving us a clear direction to do this. As a result of this, every one of Peugeot’s passenger cars is now available in both battery-electric and hybrid powertrains’.

> Peugeot 508 SW PSE Fast Fleet test – 7 months with the hot hybrid estate

While evo won’t mourn the loss of the ordinary 508, the decision also spells the end for the hot 508 PSE and the Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE) division that made it possible (in its current form, at least). With Peugeot’s iconic GTi brand producing its final model in 2020, the subsequent PSE division gave us some hope for the future of high performance Peugeots, but the 508 remains the only model to have received the badge.

The 508 PSE’s intriguing, unconventional approach to the hot saloon and estate formula made it a fascinating entrant into the market. Combining a 197bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with a pair of electric motors brought peak output to 355bhp, putting it in-line with the likes of the BMW M340i and Mercedes-AMG C43.

Buyers will still be able to purchase the plug-in hybrid 508 GT until December 2024, but the rest of the range, including the 508 PSE, has already been given the axe.