The new Porsche 911 (992.2) hybrid will arrive this month

The Porsche 911 is about to undergo its most significant evolution in decades. What you're looking at here is the forthcoming 992.2 version, which will arrive packing hybrid power for the first time to go up against the Mercedes-AMG GT. The new model is now ready for series production having covered more than three million testing miles, and it'll be unveiled in full on 28 May.

The 992 was designed to accommodate hybrid drive from the outset, and the system will be integrated into the existing powertrain layout. Porsche hasn't confirmed which variants of the 911 will receive the new tech, but it has published a Nürburgring lap time to indicate what kind of performance we can expect from the Gen 2 car.

With Jörg Bergmeister at the wheel, the hybrid 992.2 completed the Nordschleife in 7:16.934, which is 8.7sec faster than its predecessor (although we don't know exactly which model Porsche is referring to). 'The new 911 has become considerably faster on the track,' said Bergmeister. 'We have more grip, significantly more power, and the spontaneous response of the performance hybrid is a great advantage.' The test car was fitted with an optional aero kit and standard road tyres.