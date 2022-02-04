Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The new Porsche 911 (992.2) hybrid will arrive this month

Development of the hybrid-powered Porsche 911 (992.2) is now complete, and it'll be unveiled on 28 May

by: Yousuf Ashraf
13 May 2024
Porsche 911 992.2 hybrid – front18

The Porsche 911 is about to undergo its most significant evolution in decades. What you're looking at here is the forthcoming 992.2 version, which will arrive packing hybrid power for the first time to go up against the Mercedes-AMG GT. The new model is now ready for series production having covered more than three million testing miles, and it'll be unveiled in full on 28 May.  

The 992 was designed to accommodate hybrid drive from the outset, and the system will be integrated into the existing powertrain layout. Porsche hasn't confirmed which variants of the 911 will receive the new tech, but it has published a Nürburgring lap time to indicate what kind of performance we can expect from the Gen 2 car.

  Best sports cars 2024
    Best sports cars

With Jörg Bergmeister at the wheel, the hybrid 992.2 completed the Nordschleife in 7:16.934, which is 8.7sec faster than its predecessor (although we don't know exactly which model Porsche is referring to). 'The new 911 has become considerably faster on the track,' said Bergmeister. 'We have more grip, significantly more power, and the spontaneous response of the performance hybrid is a great advantage.' The test car was fitted with an optional aero kit and standard road tyres.

As for the powertrain, the electric boost is expected to come from a motor integrated into the 911's eight-speed PDK gearbox, filling torque holes in the turbocharged flat-six and improving efficiency. Whether this will allow for extended periods of pure electric driving remains to be seen.

The visual changes will be subtle. We've previously spied 992.2 coupe and Targa prototypes sporting new LED headlights, a revised front bumper and and a redesigned rear valance, and the aforementioned aero kit will be offered to provide extra downforce at speed. Expect new wheel designs and paint options – the latter potentially derived from Porsche's Paint To Sample colours – to round out the design changes.

Porsche 911 992.2 hybrid – rear18

The recently facelifted Taycan saloon will inspire the tech upgrades inside the new 911, with that car's optional passenger infotainment display potentially making an appearance. This uses a filter to block the screen from the driver's view, allowing passengers to stream media on the move.

Other developments will include Porsche's latest PCM infotainment software and Apple CarPlay+ smartphone connectivity, and the new 911 may follow the latest Cayenne and Panamera by relocating the gear selector next to the steering wheel and offering a fully digital instrument panel. We'll know more when the covers come off later this month.  

