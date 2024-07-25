There’s also the option of an augmented reality head-up display. If you’d wondered what part of Porsche was at the ideological polar opposite end of the company to Andreas Preuninger and his GT department, the place where they design the screens might well be it - although it is a close fight with Porsche Design’s clothing department.

What about the non-digital interior elements? The Porsche Cayenne faithful will for the most part, we think, lament the lack of proper jutting grab handles on the centre console. Instead, a large storage area under the central screen is flanked by prongs of trim burrowing down into what you’d call the transmission tunnel. Porsche is also proud of the surface heating for front seat occupants, spanning the seats, armrests and parts of the door panels.

What do we know about the next iteration of perhaps the ultimate evo tow car? Under the skin it’s expected to feature a comprehensively updated version of the 800-volt PPE platform that first underpinned the Macan EV, called K1. Like the Macan EV, the Cayenne EV is also expected to be sold alongside its internal combustion counterpart, rather than replacing it outright.

Development for the existing petrol and hybrid models is far from over, with Porsche planning ‘major technical investment’ to ensure its internal combustion engined powertrains comply with future EU legislation and it offers a broad range of powertrains to appeal to as broad a customer base as possible.

We don’t know a huge amount about its tech specs yet but it ought to feature a larger battery and more powerful motors, spec for spec, than the Macan. For reference, Porsche’s smaller (but still 2220kg at its lightest) EV SUV features 95kW batteries across the range and gets 380 miles of range in Macan 4 form. Maximum charging rates could meet or exceed the 270kW speeds achieved by the Macan.