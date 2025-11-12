‘The R Coupe has it all: looks and presence, a thunderous soundtrack, ballistic performance and an ability to put you at the centre of it all,’ Richard Meaden said delivering his car of the year verdict.

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘Yes, you can pick holes in certain aspects of the dynamics, but the wider experience is always immensely satisfying. Ultimately, it’s a car that quickly gets under your skin and unfailingly makes you smile. What more can you ask for than that?’

> Find a used Jaguar F-Type here

The Ferrari can’t be had these days for less than £300k. The F-type R? Plenty are out there and available for less than £30,000 or in other words, less than the list price of a new Polo GTI… There are a few things to look out for, being a Jaguar and being a very powerful, famously lairy rear-wheel drive car, but they are generally fairly solid. The 5-litre supercharged V8 is a development of a long-serving, well-understood engine.

But as well as making sure your car has a bombproof service and MOT history with evidence, you’re going to want to listen out for rattly timing chains and make sure the water pump’s been replaced, or replacement of it is factored into the price. Check everything works in terms of electrics and toys too as these cars aren’t above having gremlins. And of course, check for accident damage – mismatched paint and panels that don’t quite fit – as well as what life is left in the tyres and brakes.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Prices from <£30,000

A gaudy performance SUV usually isn’t the first port of call for us in our pursuit of the thrill of driving. We’d ordinarily take any lighter, lower sports coupe, saloon or super estate in their stead. But Jaguar’s, the F-Pace SVR, really was better than most – crucially, not ruined in terms of its refinement with a relentless pursuit of stiffness and raw track performance. The 542bhp 5-litre V8 plays a starring role of course (as it does in every entrant here) but it’s not just a feckless SUV that happens to have a cool engine and be capable of 0-62mph in 4sec and a near 180mph top speed.

Instead the F-Pace SVR (especially in its 2021 facelifted form with a revised interior, driving modes, damping and a gearbox that can deliver full torque in every gear) plays the role of a fast estate in all but its silhouette with aplomb. Which makes sense given it shares a lot of its technical underpinning with Jaguar’s saloons, the XE and XF. It was right in the mix with many of its rivals, sweeping aside BMW’s compromised X3 M and bringing the fight to the charismatic and capable Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the lighter, almost hot hatch-like, Porsche Macan Turbo.